First-year head coaches Corey Brownfield of Capitol and Byron Wade of Belaire got their first victories Thursday, while West Feliciana’s new coach Hudson Fuller remained undefeated.
Also, fourth-ranked Catholic-Pointe Coupee of Class 1A lost an epic shootout to Riverside Academy 61-57 as the teams combined for 1,070 yards and 56 first downs.
St. Amant, Northeast, Istrouma and East Iberville were among the Thursday winners too.
RIVERSIDE ACADEMY 61, CATHOLIC-PC 57: In New Roads, unbeaten Riverside (2-0) raced out to a 35-14 lead in the second quarter. Riverside’s Gage Larvadain scored on a 3-yard run with 5 seconds remaining to give the Rebels a come-from-behind win. Larvadain had a game-high 291 yards on 15 carries and scored 5 TDs.
Kansas State commitment Matthew Langlois led CHSPC (1-1) with 211 yards on 20 carries and scored 3 TDs. Quarterback Hayden Elliott had scored a go-ahead TD for the Hornets on a 1-yard run with 2:29 remaining.
Elijah Davis (14-192, 2 TDs) of Riverside and three CHSPC players, Hunter Beard (23-99, one TD), Elliott (12-88, one TD) and Andrew Jewell (7-81, two TDs) also compiled notable numbers.
BELAIRE 20, ST. JOHN 14: Bryson Armstrong and Denichlass Jeter led Belaire. Jeter ran for 124 yards on 18 carries for the Class 4A Bengals.
Armstrong added 79 yards on nine carries with 2 TDs and also completed 7 of 13 passes for 111 yards. Dorwin Dunbar caught four passes for 82 yards for the winners.
ST. AMANT 46, SOPHIE B. WRIGHT 0: At The Pit, St. Amant (2-0) scored 25 second-quarter points. The Gators defense held the Warriors to minus 30 total yards.
Cole Poirrier completed 11 of 18 passes for 194 yards and three TDs to lead the St. Amant offense. Remy Rizzuto had four catches for 81 yards and two TDs, while Reggie Sims ran for 74 yards on 10 carries.
CAPITOL 32, LUSHER CHARTER 2: In New Orleans, Jacoby Bellazar set the pace for the Class 2A Lions by scoring 4 TDs in the game played at Lusher to give Brownfield his first win.
WEST FELICIANA 39, BAKER 0: The Saints (2-0, 1-0) scored 27 second-quarter points to break open the District 7-3A opener. Bennett Clement completed 4 of 7 passes for 169 yards and two TDs.
One of Clement’s TD completions to Jeremy Fowler Jr. covered 94 yards. Fowler had two catches for 138 yards and t3o TDs as WFHS tallied 322 total yards.
The Saints held Baker (0-2, 0-1) to 118 total yards. Pedro Johnson added 41 yards on four carries for the winners.
PARKVIEW BAPTIST 14, MENTORSHIP ACADEMY 0: The Eagles (2-0, 1-0) won their 7-3A opener that was shortened because of weather issues.
Roman Mula completed 11 of 13 passes for 108 yards and a TD for Parkview. Issac Ponder ran for 70 yards on 12 carries. Nehemiah Johnson (7-yard TD reception) and Jeremiah Devertueil (rushing TD) provided the scoring.
Wyatt Beck had five tackles and a fumble recovery to lead the PBS defense.
ISTROUMA 19, McKINLEY 6: Yaman Jackson returned a kickoff for a TD and also caught a TD pass from Lekendrick Self for the Class 4A Indians (1-1).
Jackson had 121 return yards. Self completed 7 of 12 passes for 118 yards and one TD. De'Antwan Brown caught five passes for 42 yards. Istrouma running back Le'Veon Moss is in concussion protocol and missed the game.
NORTHEAST 36, BROADMOOR 0: DJ Taylor and Alvin Stokes helped Class 2A Northeast remain unbeaten. It also was the Vikings second win over a District 7-4A team.
Taylor completed 4 of 5 passes for 88 yards, while Stokes ran for 72 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Vikings' Tyler Sensley also scored two rushing TDs, including a 40-yard run.
EAST IBERVILLE 34, CENTRAL PRIVATE 32: Quarterback Roderique Valentine became the second EIHS player to rush for more than 200 yards this season.
Valentine rolled up 246 yards on 22 carries and scored three TDs to help the 1A Tigers (2-0) remain unbeaten. He also passed for 15 yards. Azarion Ross led the EIHS defense with 11 tackles and an interception.