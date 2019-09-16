Divisions I-II
1, Dutchtown (6-0): Tough to beat unbeaten and that’s where the Division I Griffins are.
2, East Ascension (10-2): The Division I Spartans started strong in the jamboree and have not let up.
3, St. Joseph’s Academy (7-6): A tough schedule has tested the Division I Redstickers, who are still among the elite.
4, Lee (11-2): The lone thing missing from gaudy record of the Division II Patriots is a high-profile win.
5, St. Amant (5-3): Always solid, the Division I Gators host SJA Tuesday, offering key early-season barometer.
On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, Istrouma, Madison Prep, McKinley.
Divisions II and below
1, University (10-3): The Cubs lead a solid Division IV group atop this list.
2, The Dunham School (8-1): A move back into Division IV has slowed down the Tigers a bit.
3, Parkview Baptist (7-2): The Eagles drop down into Division IV and also have excelled.
4, Brusly (8-5): Consider the Panthers to be an early-season surprise out of Division III.
5, The Brighton School (5-2): The Division V Bengals have turned a few heads with some early-season wins.
On the outside looking in: Catholic-PC, Northeast, St. John, St. Michael.