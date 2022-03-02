Tough semifinal matchups are nothing new for the Walker girls. Or for the Episcopal and Scotlandville boys. The challenges the trio faces in the LHSAA’s two tournament sites cover a broad spectrum.
“We preseason scrimmaged them (Ponchatoula) to get a look at them,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “I’ve seen them in person and on film and they are as good as advertised. We have to make plays.”
Top-seeded Walker (33-3) takes on No. 4 Ponchatoula (33-2) in a Class 5A semifinal that concludes Thursday’s action at the girls nonselect tournament at SLU in Hammond.
Episcopal of Division III and Division I Scotlandville play their semifinals at the select boys basketball tournament at the Cajundome.
Second-seeded Episcopal (25-7) plays No. 3 Lafayette Christian (24-8) at 2 p.m. At 8 p.m., third-seeded Scotlandville (25-7) faces No. 2 Archbishop Shaw (26-5) at 8 p.m.
A win would put Scotlandville in a title game for the 13th straight year, a streak that started in Lafayette in 2010. The Hornets beat Shaw in the quarterfinals last season and edged Jesuit by two points in the semifinals.
“We’re back where it started,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “We are familiar with this matchup from last year, and you can see they are a more experienced team this year.
“I am just happy to be in that number still playing. These guys understand that it is a one-game season and you better be prepared to play.”
Episcopal beat LCA in the semifinals two years ago, but returns only one player who played in that two-overtime win.
“We had some tough losses down the stretch of the regular season, but I think that was good for us before the playoffs,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman Sr. said. “Those games helped get us refocused.
“We’ve got our hands full. But I feel good about the way we are playing right now.”
In Ponchatoula, Walker faces a team that was the No. 1 seed a year ago but lost in the semifinals. The Green Wave’s star player Jaylee Womack, a Tulane signee, averages 28 points a game. Walker is making its first tourney appearance since 2019.
“We have to contain her (Womack) or it will be a long night,” Arnold said. “And create pace by forcing turnovers.”
Players to watch
Caitlin Travis leads a balanced Walker attack with a 13.0 points a game.
Stewart Bonnecaze leads Episcopal with a 20.1 scoring average.
Dorian Booker, a 6-foot-10 post player, and guard Rayvon Smith give Scotlandville a dynamic inside-out game. Booker averages 18.3 points and 11.5 rebounds. Smith averages 17.7 points a game.