NATCHITOCHES — Catholic High used its own version of the triple threat to claim a 35-12 victory over C.E. Byrd in the Division I title game that closed the first day of the LHSAA’s Prep Classic on Sunday night.

Freshman Daniel Beale completed 11 of 17 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, while Tre’ Benson and Landon O’Connor scored two TDs each as Catholic (9-2) won its ninth straight game and its third LHSAA title in six years.

Benson, the title-game MVP, caught four passes for 140 yards and two TDs, including a 78-yarder that gave the Bears a 14-0 cushion they never relinquished.

Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta called Sunday’s title won at Northwestern State University’s Turpin Stadium, “the best,” because it is the title of the moment with a group of seniors who were freshmen when he took over as the Bears coach.

“It means a lot. I’m going to coach another 20 or 25 years, God willing,” Fertitta said. “For some of these guys, it will be the last time they put a helmet on.”

Football games are often a matter of give and take. But for the Bears, it was matter of using their multi-faceted attack to take what Byrd left open.

“I feel like we have a lot of playmakers and scorers and feel like a lot of guys could have been the MVP,” Benson said. “We took what they gave us.”

It was the first loss to for Byrd (10-1), the No. 3 seed. William Berry led the Yellow Jackets with 55 yards on six carries, scored a touchdown and was Byrd MVP. Byrd's Brayden Hermes had two first-half interceptions.

“We knew what we were getting … a very well-coached, very athletic football team,” Byrd coach Mike Suggs said of Catholic. “They come in with so many different position groups and athletes that make them hard to defend. Our defense did a great job, but we left them on the field too long.

“In championship games, it usually comes down to guys making big plays and guys making big mistakes. They made some big plays. We made some big plays, but we had the turnovers that helped change the momentum.”

Catholic scored on its second possession after holding Byrd on fourth-and-2 at the Bears' 41-yard line. The Bears drove 59 yards in 13 plays and took 6:03 off the clock.

A 17-yard pass from Beale to Benson was the biggest play. O’Connor returned from an ankle injury to complete Catholic’s usual quarterback rotation. He scored on a 1-yard run to make it 7-0 with 3:10 to go in the first quarter.

The Bears next touchdown was Benson’s calling card for the night. He caught a slant over the middle and did the rest, racing to the end zone to complete a 78-yard play that staked the Bears to a 14-0 lead with 10:18 remaining in the half.

Byrd got its offense in gear in the final minutes of the half. Berry scored on a 4-yard run with 18 seconds to go, making it 14-6 at halftime.

Catholic got a defensive touchdown two plays into the second half. Josh Robertson scooped up Byrd quarterback Lake Lambert’s errant pitch and ran 15 yards to the end zone to make it a 21-6.

Another long drive got Byrd closer. Lambert scored on a 4-yard option keeper at the 5:12 mark of the third quarter to cap an 80-yard drive. The Bears stuffed the two-point conversion run, and the Bears led 21-12 after three quarters.

As the third quarter ended, Catholic took a page from the Byrd playbook. Beale tossed a 12-yard TD pass to Shelton Sampson to complete a 15-play drive that made it 28-12 with 10:53 remaining.

A 38-yard pass from Beale to Benson set up the final Catholic TD — an 18-yard keeper by O’Connor. An interception by Michael Cerniauskas capped the win with 4:14 remaining.

“We just wanted to be physical, get after it and go out on top,” Cerniauskas said.