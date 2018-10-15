1. University (7-0): The nationally ranked Cubs have outscored District 6-3A foes 140-14 in three games with two shutouts and continue to be Louisiana’s top 3A team.
Up next: Mentorship Academy (0-6).
2. East Ascension (7-0) and Catholic (6-1): This one will be decided on the field this week as EAHS hosts the Bears on Friday night for a key District 5-5A showdown that folks around the state will be watching. Both posted impressive wins last week and are 2-0 in 5-5A.
Up next: Catholic (6-1) at EAHS (7-0).
4. Zachary (5-2): The Broncos raised their record to 3-0 in District 4-5A with a huge win over Denham Springs last week. Not often do you hear of a team trailing and then end the game with 62 points, but Zachary did it last week.
Up next: Central (4-3)
5. Dunham (7-0): In what was a high-scoring Week 7, the Tigers were the leader of the pack with 70 points in their win over Capitol. Dunham continues to prove there is more to its team than LSU commitment Derek Stingley Jr.
Up next: Northeast (2-4)
6. Southern Lab (6-1): The Kittens beat Ascension Catholic 22-19 last week and are tied with Kentwood atop the 6-1A standings. The gritty performances by both teams was impressive.
Up next: East Iberville (4-3)
7. Plaquemine (5-2): Beating Parkview Baptist last week to remain unbeaten in District 6-4A was an impressive feat for the Green Devils who seem to be getting better each week.
Up next: St. Michael (4-3)
8. Ascension Catholic (6-1): Even though they wound up losing to Southern Lab, the Bulldogs made an important statement about their status moving forward in Division IV. A rematch could happen in the playoffs.
9. Central (4-3): A rough start did not deter the Wildcats from excelling in District 4-5A, already notching key wins over Live Oak and Scotlandville. Central faces its tough test yet.
Up next: Zachary (5-2)
10. St. Amant (5-2): The Gators came back to notch a key win over Dutchtown in 5-5A the week after a tough loss to Catholic. They will get a crack at rival East Ascension in Week 9.
Up next: McKinley (2-5)
On the outside looking in: Catholic-PC (6-1), Walker (6-1), Baker (5-2), Episcopal (5-2), Livonia (5-2), St. James (5-2), Live Oak (4-3), Lutcher (4-3).