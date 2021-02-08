Boys
1. Madison Prep (16-2): The Chargers just keep rolling, adding two more wins. They are 11-0 since coming off a quarantine last month.
2. Scotlandville (20-3): A key District 4-5A win over Walker last week was notable as more challenges loom for the Hornets.
3. Zachary (19-5): The Broncos of 4-5A added one win last week and continue to build on their reputation as one of the sate's top young teams.
4. Liberty (16-6): Next up is traditional power Plaquemine in 7-4A for the Patriots, who won twice last week and continue to establish themselves in the Division II/4A hierarchy.
5. Walker (14-7): Yes, the Wildcats of 4-5A have some losses. But they defend well, have multiple scoring threats and also have some notable wins.
6. University (22-4): A double-overtime loss to Walker wound up being the lone game last week for the Division II/3A Cubs, who remain in the top tier of this group.
7. Dunham (13-11): Thanks to a COVID-19 quarantine that extends until next Tuesday, the Tigers' record will be frozen. The return of star Carlos Stewart has them in a good place nonetheless.
8. St. Michael (14-4) and Central (17-4): What's not to like about the 7-4A Warriors and Central of 4-5A. It will be interesting to see how they navigate the final two weeks of the season.
10. Port Allen (11-7) and Family Christian (24-12): The 2A Pelicans and Class C FCA round out this group, followed closely by the teams listed below. These two teams have played tough schedules and have some solid wins.
On the outside looking in: Baker, Catholic, Doyle, East Ascension, Episcopal, Holden, McKinley, Parkview Baptist, Jehovah-Jireh, Southern Lab, Woodlawn.
Girls
1. Doyle (19-4), Liberty (17-6) and Madison Prep (14-6): This is like eating potato chips … impossible to stop at just one, especially since Liberty has played the other two teams. Class 2A Doyle has won 14 in a row since its 14-point loss to Liberty in December. Liberty continues to be the elite Division II/4A team. Madison Prep won once last week and is a week removed from a buzzer-beating win over Liberty. All three have realistic LHSAA title ambitions again.
4. Zachary (18-7) and Walker (26-4): The Broncos beat Walker on a buzzer-beater in District 4-5A action in their only game last week. WHS then rebounded with a big win Friday.
6. Episcopal (22-3): Tack on three more wins for the Division III/Class 2A Knights, who won the District 8-2A tourney title in the process.
7. Albany (18-5): Add two more wins in District 8-3A for the consistent Hornets.
8. East Iberville (19-5): The Class 1A Tigers return from their quarantine on a mission, playing three games this week, including one with rival White Castle.
9. Brusly (22-8): Avenging a loss to Westside rival Plaquemine of Class 4A was among three wins for the Class 3A Panthers last week.
10. Plaquemine (17-6): The Green Devils won twice, in addition to losing their rematch with Brusly. They face Liberty Tuesday in 7-4A play.
On the outside looking in: Denham Springs, Donaldsonville, Scotlandville, Holden, St. Amant, University.