Watching the end of a high school sports season is what some people prefer. Others would rather be in on the very beginning. This weekend, local fans to choose to do one or the other.
The indoor track season ends with the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Indoor meet set for Saturday at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House. Meanwhile, baseball and softball jamborees played in various sites signal the start of two important spring seasons. Here is a breakdown:
Indoor track
Field events begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by track events at 2 p.m. at the Maddox Field House. Competitors in Class 3A and below compete in the Division II, while Class 5A-4A competes in Division I.
One key change approved at the LHSAA’s annual convention last month gives schools the option of having runners compete in multiple distance events, which could help some schools gain added traction in the competitions.
One top local competitor, Zachary sprinter Sean Burrell, is not scheduled to compete. A series of nagging injuries from football prompted the Broncos to hold Burrell out of competition until the outdoor season.
There are several local competitors who enter the meet with notable times in two events. For example, Brusly’s Ta’la Spates and Kam Jackson of West Feliciana are among the top entrants in their Division II 60 and 400 meters events. Kennedy London of the WFHS girls is a double threat in the 60 meters and 60 hurdles.
Zachary’s Chris Hilton (high jump) and Donald Jones of Broadmoor (triple jump) are among the Division I boys to watch in the field events. St. Michael’s Heather Abadie (pole vault) and Baton Rouge High’s Logan Lewis (shot put) are among the girls Division I field competitors
Jamborees, etc.
Parkview Baptist and Zachary begin baseball jamboree action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at PBS.
Catholic High, Denham Springs, French Settlement, Runnels, St. Amant, St. John, University and West Feliciana are among the schools scheduled to host baseball jamborees Saturday.
The Denham Springs Jamboree features teams from a wide cross-section of classes led by the three Livingston Parish-based 5A schools, host Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker. Class 2A Doyle and Episcopal, along with 4A St. Michael are set to compete starting at 11 a.m. with a total of seven games. Most jamborees consist of two to four games.