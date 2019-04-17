WALKER — A year ago, the District 4-5A boys track title was decided by the final relay and Zachary High came away with a two-point win over Scotlandville High.
This time, Scotlandville made sure it wasn’t that close. The Hornets scored 47 points in the field events, led by Outstanding Field Performer Reginald King, and relied on a group of distance runners led by Lafayette Collins.
Collins’ win in the 3,200 meters and a victory in the 4x400-meter relay Thursday night at Walker High to put the finishing touches on the Scotlandville’s first district track title in boys track in a generation.
“We don’t even know when Scotlandville won a district title in boys track before tonight,” second-year Scotlandville coach Johnny Duncan said. “It has been double-digit years for sure. I had a whole year to plan and strategize how to beat Zachary. They’re so strong and talented. But I have an awesome group of kids and an administration that backs me up.”
Scotlandville scored 195 points, ahead of Zachary at 174 and Denham Springs with 70. Zachary repeated as the girls champion, piling up 208 points to run by Walker (126) and Live Oak (98). The top four finishers in each race advance to the next week's regional meet at Zachary.
ZHS sprint star Sean Burrell was the boys' Outstanding Track Performer. Burrell scored 32 points, winning the 400 meters (49.72), 200 (21.62 seconds) and 110 hurdles (13.54 seconds) as he battles back from injury.
“This was about advancing and continuing to get better every week,” Burrell said. “We knew Scotlandville would be a test. They’ve gotten better and better each year.”
The Broncos were without another ace, high jump specialist Chris Hilton, who is recovering from foot surgery. On this day, points from Hilton would not have been enough.
King won the long jump in 22 feet, 2 ½ inches and triple jump in 44-9. Collins led a winning 4x800 relay to start the meet and finish with a 3,200 meters win with 10 minutes, 18.42 seconds. Collins also recorded two other top three finishes.
“At the end, I was tired, but I wanted to come out with a win so went as hard as I could in the 3,200,” Collins said. “This (district title) means a lot … it puts us on the map.”
The Zachary girls had a dynamic duo of their own in sprinter Indya Jackson and jumps/hurdles specialist Orsciana Beard. Jackson won the 400 (56.89) and 200 (25.52) in personal-best times and also was part of two winning relays. She was the Outstanding Track Performer on the girls side.
Beard, who won the long jump and triple jump, was the Outstanding Field Performer. Beard’s triple jump of 38-8 was impressive, along with her win the 100 hurdles (15.48 seconds).
Live Oak’s Kylie Zeller pulled off the distance double, winning the 1,600 and 3,200.
“Our girls were steady and our goal was to qualify as many people as possible for the regional next week,” ZHS coach Chris Carrier said. “Hats off to Scotlandville. They earned what they got today.”