Credit the LHSAA executive committee with a timely crossover.
The committee met via Zoom on Friday and amended its new select/nonselect structure to include five playoff select/nonselect divisions for basketball, baseball and softball, addressing concerns expressed by its Class 1A, B and C schools.
In a memo sent to member schools, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine stated, “One week ago today, this office disseminated the 2022-23 post-season brackets for select and nonselect sports. Since that time our office and the offices of the executive committee members representing A/B/C have received several questions and concerns. They requested an executive committee meeting sooner, than later.”
Adding a fifth playoff division puts Louisiana’s smallest schools together in one division and apart from schools with larger enrollments.
Adjustments were made to the bracket structure to add Division V and tweak items in a other divisions where questions were raised, according to the LHSAA memo.
For example, the boys basketball Division V includes 46 nonselect schools and 22 select schools. In girls basketball, there are 47 nonselect schools and 16 select schools.
Changes made Friday do not impact the four select/four nonselect playoff structure released for football last week.
Questions from nonfootball Class B-C schools were among the most vocal. A central Louisiana-based Class B school, Anacoco, circulated a memo asking for a special meeting of LHSAA members schools to address concerns.
Schools noted that the LHSAA has more basketball schools, 396 (boys) and 397 (girls) than football schools (311).
The revamped football structure offered competitive balance but left those teams with eight championships. By comparison, the number of basketball championships was reduced from 12 to eight in the plan released last week.
“It is a different layer of competition,” Jehovah-Jireh boys basketball coach Dirk Ricks said. “The changes are more significant for the public schools.
“For us, adding J.S. Clark and Rapides schools (to Division V) adds to the level of competition. As usual, we will do our best to prepare for whatever competition we will face.”