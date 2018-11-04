So many things are part of Zachary High’s impressive football rèsumè. The Broncos are the defending Class 5A champions and have won district titles four of the past five years.
The one thing you won’t find is a top three playoff seed this season. Zachary (8-2) was seeded sixth on the LHSAA’s Class 5A bracket released Sunday. And coach David Brewerton is fine with it.
“I’m excited to get to the 11th week. Our guys love the playoffs. They take it up a notch,” Brewerton said. “I love the intensity and everything about the playoffs. And I love the power ratings. It is based on numbers and there is no human element.
“We played some great teams this year. There were a couple of teams on our schedule that did not win as many games as they did last year. And that is part of it, too. At this point, you go play.”
The Broncos host No. 27 Sulphur (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday. Zachary of District 4-5A was not the highest-rated local team on the 5A bracket. East Ascension (9-1) of 5-5A, a team with one less loss, grabbed the No. 5 seed and hosts No. 28 East St. John (5-5) on the nonselect bracket.
Eight local teams are part of the 5A bracket. A group of five are stacked in first-round games on the lower half of the bracket, making all-local matchups possible in the next round.
The most intriguing first-round game is No. 11 Walker (8-2) hosting No. 22 Hahnville (5-5), which got a boost from last week’s arbitration ruling that made quarterback Andrew Robison eligible. The winner plays the Sulphur-Zachary winner.
Plaquemine (8-2) claimed the No. 8 seed in 4A and hosts Westgate-New Iberia (6-4). Westgate is led by 5-foot-10 wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, rated as Louisiana’s top 2020 prospect by 247sports.
No local 3A team was seeded high enough to get a home game, but Baker (6-4) came close. The No. 17 Buffaloes travel to No. 16 Marksville (6-4). Defending 3A champion West Feliciana (5-5), seeded 20th, travels to No. 13 Church Point (7-3).
There are several rematches, including one that matches 8-2A rivals as No. 18 Capitol (5-4) travels to No. 15 East Feliciana (5-5). EFHS won 20-6 the first time the teams played. First-year Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels, a former LSU player, relishes the opportunity.
“We know this is a team we can compete with,” Buckels said. “We also know they are better than they were when we played the first time. Our guys believe they can win, they are excited and that is so important.”
East Iberville, at No. 10, is the highest seeded local 1A team. Playing the likes of Southern Lab and Ascension Catholic in 6-1A, was perhaps the perfect primer to meet No. 23 Arcadia (4-5). The Hornets’ C.J. Russell has more than 2,700 yards rushing.
“They are big and they line up in an I-formation like Southern Lab,” EIHS coach Ron LeJeune said. “They have given up some points, so it could get interesting.”