Here is how teams ranked in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s high school football polls fared in Week 5 through Friday night.
Class 5A
1. Acadiana (5-0) beat New Iberia 47-10
2. Brother Martin (4-0) plays Shaw Saturday
3. Zachary (4-0) beat Denham Springs 44-14
4. Archbishop Rummel (2-1) plays Holy Cross Saturday
5. Catholic-BR (3-2) beat McKinley 52-8
6. John Curtis (2-2) plays Jesuit Saturday
7. West Monroe (3-1) did not play
8. Ruston (4-1) beat Ouachita Parish 24-0
9. Scotlandville (5-0) beat Central 16-8
10. Byrd (5-0) beat East Ascension 27-20
Others receiving votes: Haughton beat Arcadia 41-0, Destrehan beat East St. John 31-12, East St. John lost to Destrehan 31-12, Alexandria beat Pineville 55-12, Hahnville plays Central Lafourche Saturday, Lafayette did not play.
Class 4A
1. Karr (3-0) plays St. Aug Sunday
2. St. Thomas More (5-0) beat Teurlings Catholic 42-19
3. Carencro (5-0) beat Northside 55-6
4. Northwood-Shreve (5-0) beat Evangel 42-23
5. Warren Easton (3-1) did not play
6. Minden (4-1) lost to Neville 41-7
7. Neville (3-2) beat Minden 41-7
8. Tioga (4-1) beat Peabody 54-20
9. Bastrop (4-1) beat Franklin Parish 41-12
10. Eunice (3-1) did not play
Others receiving votes: Assumption beat Morgan City 44-0, Westgate beat Lakeshore 34-9, Huntington beat Jonesboro-Hodge 30-20, Leesville lost to Jennings 56-41, DeRidder did not play, North DeSoto beat B.T. Washington-Shreveport 19-6.
Class 3A
1. De La Salle (4-0) did not play
2. St. James (3-2) lost to Donaldsonville 50-28
3. Madison Prep (4-0) did not play
4. University High (4-1) beat Brusly 34-0
5. Union Parish (5-0) beat Richwood 34-8
6. Lake Charles Prep (4-0) beat St. Louis Catholic 54-24
7. Jennings (5-0) beat Leesville 56-41
8. Green Oaks (4-1) beat Mansfield 34-28
9. Sterlington (3-2) beat East Beauregard 50-8
10. McDonogh 35 (2-1) plays Salmen Saturday
Others receiving votes: E.D. White beat Patterson 55-23, Marksville beat Buckeye 27-13, Church Point beat Northwest 32-7, Kaplan lost to St. Martinville 32-20, Lutcher beat Berwick 49-13.
Class 2A
1. Ferriday (5-0) beat Vidalia 70-0
2. Lafayette Christian (3-1) beat Notre Dame 42-21
3. Many (5-0) beat Avoyelles 28-12
4. Newman (5-0) beat Riverside Academy 31-26
5. Notre Dame (4-1) lost to Lafayette Christian 42-21
6. St. Charles (4-1) beat Franklinton 43-0
7. Episcopal-BR (5-0) beat Dunham 43-0
8. Amite (2-1) beat St. Helena 28-16
9. Mangham (5-0) beat General Trass 55-32
10. Red River (4-1) beat Menard 46-14
Others receiving votes: Dunham lost to Episcopal 43-0, Kentwood beat Varnado 47-16, Kinder beat Oakdale 42-0.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (4-1) lost to Oak Grove 47-35
2. Oak Grove (5-0) beat Ouachita Christian 47-35
3. Haynesville (5-0) beat Lincoln Prep 57-0
4. Calvary Baptist (3-2) beat Homer 35-21
5. Riverside Academy (4-1) lost to Newman 31-26
6. Ascension Catholic (4-0) beat Erath 37-15
7. Vermilion Catholic (4-0) beat Highland Baptist 42-6
8. East Iberville (5-0) beat White Castle 28-27
9. Catholic-PC (3-2) beat Welsh 14-13
10. Logansport (3-0) beat Montgomery 48-6
Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic did not play, Oberlin beat Port Barre 46-20, Cedar Creek lost to St. Frederick 7-6, Country Day did not play.