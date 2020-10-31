ACA.lcafootball614.100420
Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough checks the score board against LCA during their high school football game at Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Here is how teams ranked in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s high school football polls fared in Week 5 through Friday night.

Class 5A

1. Acadiana (5-0) beat New Iberia 47-10

2. Brother Martin (4-0) plays Shaw Saturday

3. Zachary (4-0) beat Denham Springs 44-14

4. Archbishop Rummel (2-1) plays Holy Cross Saturday

5. Catholic-BR (3-2) beat McKinley 52-8

6. John Curtis (2-2) plays Jesuit Saturday

7. West Monroe (3-1) did not play

8. Ruston (4-1) beat Ouachita Parish 24-0

9. Scotlandville (5-0) beat Central 16-8

10. Byrd (5-0) beat East Ascension 27-20

Others receiving votes: Haughton beat Arcadia 41-0, Destrehan beat East St. John 31-12, East St. John lost to Destrehan 31-12, Alexandria beat Pineville 55-12, Hahnville plays Central Lafourche Saturday, Lafayette did not play.

Class 4A

1. Karr (3-0) plays St. Aug Sunday

2. St. Thomas More (5-0) beat Teurlings Catholic 42-19

3. Carencro (5-0) beat Northside 55-6

4. Northwood-Shreve (5-0) beat Evangel 42-23

5. Warren Easton (3-1) did not play

6. Minden (4-1) lost to Neville 41-7

7. Neville (3-2) beat Minden 41-7

8. Tioga (4-1) beat Peabody 54-20

9. Bastrop (4-1) beat Franklin Parish 41-12

10. Eunice (3-1) did not play

Others receiving votes: Assumption beat Morgan City 44-0, Westgate beat Lakeshore 34-9, Huntington beat Jonesboro-Hodge 30-20, Leesville lost to Jennings 56-41, DeRidder did not play, North DeSoto beat B.T. Washington-Shreveport 19-6.

Class 3A

1. De La Salle (4-0) did not play

2. St. James (3-2) lost to Donaldsonville 50-28

3. Madison Prep (4-0) did not play

4. University High (4-1) beat Brusly 34-0

5. Union Parish (5-0) beat Richwood 34-8

6. Lake Charles Prep (4-0) beat St. Louis Catholic 54-24

7. Jennings (5-0) beat Leesville 56-41

8. Green Oaks (4-1) beat Mansfield 34-28

9. Sterlington (3-2) beat East Beauregard 50-8

10. McDonogh 35 (2-1) plays Salmen Saturday

Others receiving votes: E.D. White beat Patterson 55-23, Marksville beat Buckeye 27-13, Church Point beat Northwest 32-7, Kaplan lost to St. Martinville 32-20, Lutcher beat Berwick 49-13.

Class 2A

1. Ferriday (5-0) beat Vidalia 70-0

2. Lafayette Christian (3-1) beat Notre Dame 42-21

3. Many (5-0) beat Avoyelles 28-12

4. Newman (5-0) beat Riverside Academy 31-26

5. Notre Dame (4-1) lost to Lafayette Christian 42-21

6. St. Charles (4-1) beat Franklinton 43-0

7. Episcopal-BR (5-0) beat Dunham 43-0

8. Amite (2-1) beat St. Helena 28-16

9. Mangham (5-0) beat General Trass 55-32

10. Red River (4-1) beat Menard 46-14

Others receiving votes: Dunham lost to Episcopal 43-0, Kentwood beat Varnado 47-16, Kinder beat Oakdale 42-0.

Class 1A

1. Ouachita Christian (4-1) lost to Oak Grove 47-35

2. Oak Grove (5-0) beat Ouachita Christian 47-35

3. Haynesville (5-0) beat Lincoln Prep 57-0

4. Calvary Baptist (3-2) beat Homer 35-21

5. Riverside Academy (4-1) lost to Newman 31-26

6. Ascension Catholic (4-0) beat Erath 37-15

7. Vermilion Catholic (4-0) beat Highland Baptist 42-6

8. East Iberville (5-0) beat White Castle 28-27

9. Catholic-PC (3-2) beat Welsh 14-13

10. Logansport (3-0) beat Montgomery 48-6

Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic did not play, Oberlin beat Port Barre 46-20, Cedar Creek lost to St. Frederick 7-6, Country Day did not play.

