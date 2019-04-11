The LHSAA cast its line into bass fishing, approving it as a sport on a one-year trial basis on the final day of the LHSAA executive committee’s spring meeting.
One day after receiving his best evaluation since assuming the LHSAA’s top job four years ago, executive director Eddie Bonine did not fish for compliments. Instead, Bonine told the group the organization faces another significant select/nonselect school challenge Thursday at the LHSAA office.
“I think we are at a crossroads where in January we could have a split even further, including play in the regular season. What does that do to those 109 (select) schools?” Bonine asked. “What happens to the charter schools, magnet schools in that group? The rules say schools with 25 percent of their enrollment from outside a traditional attendance zone are select schools. Where do they go?”
Bonine also addressed criticism that more select/nonselect division has taken place on his watch by saying, “True facts, but it was not because of what I was or was not doing, it was because something was going to happen and it did. And I worry if this goes any further that we are going to hurt more kids.”
Bonine asked the committee for help finding solutions and also reminded the group that he had asked member principals during area meetings to delay approving the latest split, which pulls select schools out of LHSAA championship events in the sports split along select/nonselect lines — football, basketball, baseball and softball.
Those proposals by Teurlings Catholic principal Mike Boyer were approved in January. All three proposals call for higher seeds to host semifinals/final games or use neutral, possibly college sites, if the schools agree.
The executive director’s report by Bonine came after select-school executive committee member John Leblanc of Loyola College Prep gave a brief report on Monday’s select schools meeting in Lafayette. Leblanc’s report elicited no questions from committee members.
“What we need to know is what we’re allowed to do based on what was passed. We also need is a list of what we will be responsible for at a championship event,” Leblanc said. “We still need clarification on how basketball will be handled. What if we go out and get a venue for a championship and a team does not want to play at the site? That's one example.”
An issue with the wording of the basketball proposal will require the LHSAA to approve a site other than a school site.
Bass fishing
Assistant executive director Adam MacDowell said bass fishing would be a winter sport and the championship event would likely be in March.
“We’ve been contacted several times about bass fishing, both by schools and groups like FLW and Bassmaster that host youth and high school events,” MacDowell said. “This is a sport a number of states have adopted as a sport, and there is a great deal of interest here.”
MacDowell sent out a survey to the LHSAA’s 404 member schools and received 223 responses with 173 of those schools saying they wished the LHSAA would adopt bass fishing as a sport, more than 100 over the number the LHSAA requires for adding a sport.
MacDowell said the “playoff” format would likely include four regional tournaments — two in north Louisiana and two in south Louisiana.
Meeting notes
The LHSAA will soon launch an LHSAA Live app for android and iphones to disseminate video and other information from its events as they happen. That same information also will be transferred to the LHSAA’s website lhsaa.org.
• Bonine is recommending the LHSAA make bids for championship events awarded this summer — including wrestling, basketball and baseball — for one year with the option of adding two years.
Bonine told the committee he believes the change would allow the LHSAA to adjust its sites if major format changes, such as the split take place.