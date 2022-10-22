There is always the temptation to overlook Week 9 of the high school football season. The next-to-last week of the regular season is stuck between where teams are and where they want to be — set for the postseason.
However, this is one Week 9 no one should overlook. Yes, I know Catholic-Zachary in 4-5A, East Ascension-Dutchtown in 5-5A and West Feliciana-Plaquemine in 6-4A are among the Week 10 marquee games potentially out there.
Spoiler, alert. You must get to Week 10 unscathed first. That may not be as easy as it seems. Here’s looking at you, Catholic High, for example. Ditto that for others, including Dutchtown.
But speaking of rivalries, one of my favorites returns this week — Kentwood-Southern Lab. The teams meet Friday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium with first place, and possibly a District 9-1A title at stake.
Kentwood is back in 1A after two seasons in 2A. Both programs are traditional Class 1A elites. Many battles under the tank, as in the Kentwood water tower, were epic. So was the 1996 title game.
This time around it is about district honors and gauging where each team is. Kentwood is No. 1 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings and Southern Lab sits at No. 14 in the Division IV select power ratings.
I credit Zachary QB Eli Holstein for this analogy. Holstein sat between Scotlandville’s Zae Teasett and Rickie Collins of Woodlawn when I interviewed four senior QBs for a preseason story.
At one point, Holstein told the other two QBs they were essentially the same person in terms of their play. Because Teasett is a lefty and Collins is a right-hander, Holstein said it is like looking at a mirror.
Third-ranked Catholic scored on the final play to edge Collins and Woodlawn 30-28 in Week 8. Up next for the Bears (7-1, 3-0), winners of seven straight, is Scotlandville (5-3, 2-1).
Yep, this Week 9 looks pretty darned good.
Saints Coach the Week
Dutchtown head coach Guy Mistretta was honored as the New Orleans Saints Coach of the Week winner last week.
Mistretta also got a 42-0 victory over Ascension Parish rival St. Amant Friday night. It was the fifth win in a row for Griffins (5-2, 3-0) and also their third straight shutout.
Up next, Dutchtown faces Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) on Thursday night at Live Oak.
Mistretta is the second local coach to receive the Saints Coach of the Week honor. Vinnie Bullara of Catholic-Pointe Coupee was honored last month.
Mighty McKinley defense
Yes, you read that right. McKinley (5-3, 4-2) won its fourth straight game and also posted its third shutout win of the year with a 42-0 road victory over Brusly Friday night in District 6-4A.
What the Panthers of first-year coach Ron Allen have done validates a theory some of us have had for a few years. Drop McKinley from Class 5A to 4A and the chance for success is greater.
Factor in a larger than recent years 55-player roster that also is a better fit for 4A than 5A and the potential for success increases.
Just as important is the fact that the Panthers have put a Week 4 game-suspending fight vs. Northside behind them. McKinley has not lost since, which speaks volumes about the team and a desire to build a winning foundation.