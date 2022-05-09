University High baseball coach Justin Morgan says a quote from his college coach, the late Tony Robichaux of UL, puts what happened over the weekend in razor-sharp focus.
“Coach Robichaux used to tell us all the time that passion defies logic,” Morgan said. “And intensity and passion … that allows you to overachieve. You can’t put a stopwatch or a radar gun on heart.”
The eighth-seeded Cubs (20-13) beat top-seeded Teurlings Catholic 2-1, winning two Saturday games in their best-of-three Division II quarterfinal series.
Those same parameters applied when eighth-seeded St. Amant (32-7) beat top-seeded and nationally ranked Barbe 2-1 in its 5A quarterfinal series.
“Before the season and even during the season I am not sure I would have said this would happen,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “We had a chance to sweep Catholic and lost a lead to split with them. Then we got swept by Dutchtown.
“But on senior night when we beat in EA we had the energy in the dugout that we had been looking for. It has continued from that point.”
Now U-High travels to play District 7-3A rival Parkview Baptist (25-13), the No. 4 seed, in a one-game Division II semifinal set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Gators travel to play No. 4 Sulphur (32-7) in a semifinal at the LHSAA baseball tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur’s McMurry Park.
University had just two returning starters. Morgan said that a reboot can be exciting and nerve-wracking because a coach is unsure what team will show up on a given day.
U-High overcame growing pains and early-season fielding issues before finding a comfort zone late in the year. The Cubs hovered around the .500 mark most of the season. Teurlings also had U-High's number last season, beating them three times at UHS.
“There was not a whole lot of pressure because we were the No. 8 seed and they were No. 1,” Morgan said. “My favorite of my job is watching kids overachieve, work toward a common goal and overcome adversity.
“In that second (Saturday) game we had kids cramping up and throwing up. We had a dislocated shoulder. They continued to fight.”
There were some changes for St. Amant too. The Gators’ top starter pitcher Jacob Mayers did not throw an inning of varsity baseball a year ago. St. Amant also had to get past a first-round loss in 2021.
“We have embraced the underdog’s role,” Bravata said. “Regardless what happens they have not backed down … not against a quality program like Live Oak or Barbe.
“For three games we played in what was one of the most incredible atmospheres you could have for high school baseball. It reminded me of games in the old Alex Box Stadium. We responded and made plays.”
Cole Poirrier, best known as St. Amant’s football quarterback teamed with Mayers to fuel two wins over Barbe. While Mayers limited Barbe’s bats, Poirrier hit two home runs and drove in seven runs Friday night. Poirrier then pitched 4⅓ innings in the clinching, Game 3 win.
Brandon Daugherty’s two-RBI double ignited a seven-run inning in U-High’s 14-4 Game 3 win. Pitcher Cameron Robbins suffered a dislocated shoulder catching a fly, but U-High persevered.
“Now, it’s on to the next one,” Bravata said.