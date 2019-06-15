Audrey Greely was the center of attention in more ways than one. And it paid big dividends for the Parkview Baptist softball team.
Greely’s successful transition to center field and the leadoff spot was a key component as the Eagles finished as the Division II runner-up. And now it has netted Greely a top honor on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State team.
The Southeastern Louisiana University signee was voted the Outstanding Player on the LSWA team after batting .684 with 64 runs scored, eight home runs and 29 runs batted in.
“I always batted second and I played a different outfield position, so I had to change my approach,” Greely said. “I used to be so aggressive at the plate and sacrificing runners over was one of my main jobs. This year I had to be more patient and take pitches so the other players could see what the pitcher was throwing. My main job was to get on base.
“In the outfield, I also had to be the leader, reminding the other outfielders how many outs there were and what base to throw to if they ball got hit to them. We had a bunch of new starters and I’m not sure anyone expected us to go as far as we did. We didn’t win the title, but it was a good year.”
Tioga High’s Blake McGehee was voted the Outstanding Player on the 4A baseball squad. McGehee, a sophomore, led the Indians to their first LHSAA baseball title in 32 years with a 10-2 record on the mound and a 1.07 ERA. He batted .343 average and finished with 23 RBIs.
Buckeye coach Darlene Wiley was named as the 4A Coach of the Year for softball after guiding the Panthers to their first title game in seven years. Lakeshore coach Steve Ceravalo was baseball Coach of the Year after guiding the Titans to the 4A semifinals for the first time in school history.
Parkview pitcher Kassie Salling (17-2, 288 strikeouts) and infielder Madison Watson (.547, 13 home runs, 49 RBIs) join Greely on the softball squad. Parkview pitcher Hunter Draper (10-3, 2.10 earned run average) made the 4A baseball squad as a utility player after helping his Eagles advance to the Division II semifinals.
LSWA Class 4A CHARTS
BASEBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Chris Olivier Lakeshore Jr. 7-3
P Thomas Wilhite West Ouachita Sr. 6-2
P Devin DeSandro E.D. White Sr. 9-0
P Caleb Seroski Breaux Bridge Sr. 10-3
C JT Singletary Lakeshore Sr. .435
IF Christian Westcott Lakeshore Jr. .474
IF Peyton Parker West Ouachita Sr. .394
IF Terence Grines Tioga So. .436
IF Christian Gonzalez Breaux Bridge Sr. .372
OF Wes Toups E.D. White Sr. .390
OF Issac Williams Tioga Jr. .440
OF Joshua Stevenson St. Thomas More So. .417
UT Caleb Dreux Pearl River Jr. 7-3
UT Blake McGehee Tioga So. 10-2
UT Peyton Lejeune Teurlings Catholic Sr. .432
UT Hunter Draper Parkview Baptist Sr. 10-3
UT Landon Joyner Benton Jr. 11-3
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: BLAKE MCGEHEE, TIOGA
COACH OF THE YEAR: STEVE CERAVALO, LAKESHORE
Honorable mention
Hunter Dean, Lakeshore; Jared Hymel, Lakeshore; Caleb Laird, Riverdale; Ryder Chriss, Riverdale; Todd Stewart, Neville; Jordan Thomas, Neville; Caleb Rutledge, West Ouachita
Cade Watson, Franklin Parish; Baylor Cobb, Franklin Parish; Neal Woodard, Tioga; Gavin Basco, Tioga; Rylon Ganey, Tioga; Noah Allain, Leesville, Seth Guidry, E.D. White Catholic; Blair Robichaux, E.D. White Catholic; Jack Meyer, E.D. White Catholic; Thomas McGoey, E.D. White Catholic; Brayden Walters, E.D. White Catholic; Kolby Dufrene, Vandebilt Catholic; Hunter Porche, Vandebilt Catholic; Zachary Regira, Vandebilt Catholic; Jelby Cheramie, South Lafourche; Nick Brunet, South Terrebonne; David Lirette, South Terrebonne; Maurice Martin, Morgan City; Andrew Guidry, St. Thomas More; Deionte Norris, Salmen; Andre Beaudoin, Salmen; Keegan Cormier, Breaux Bridge; Layton Berard, Breaux Bridge; Noah Frederick, Breaux Bridge; Jase Braquet, Carencro; Wallace Davis, Cecilia; Peyton Forrester, Tioga; Johnathan Harmon, Leesville; Brennan Hamner, Vandebilt Catholic; Josh Stelly, Vandebilt Catholic; Grant St. Cyr, St. Thomas More; John Moody, St. Thomas More; Braxton Gallet, Teurlings Catholic; Kobie Brown Cecilia; Cameron LeJeune, DeRidder; Kyler Rawls, West Ouachita; Cole Horton, Benton; Dustin Philippe, Parkview Baptist; Dylan Kavanaugh, Pearl River; Parker Fugler, Neville; Luke Farrar, West Ouachita; Shay Bernard, Tioga; Blake Parish Buckeye; Cade Scott, Benton; Clint Lasiter, Benton; Marcus Derbonne, Buckeye; Tanner Timms, Benton; Brennan Blaylock, Benton; Terry Tolliver, Parkview Baptist; Tucker Ganley, Parkview Baptist; Ty LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic; Karius Joseph, Cecilia; MD Talley, Neville; Cameron Trosclair, South Terrebonne; Cole Mouton, Breaux Bridge; Patrick Marter, St. Thomas More; Zach Boyer, Carencro; Darian Richard, Rayne.
SOFTBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Shelby Carlson West Ouachita Sr. 12-5
P Madelyn Phillips Leesville Sr. 20-2
P Kassie Salling Parkview Baptist Jr. 17-2
P Mallory Pitre Beau Chene So. 18-4
C Sam Eckert West Ouachita Sr. .366
IF Gracie King Franklin Parish Sr. .543
IF Bella Houck Leesville Sr. .518
IF Scout Blades E.D. White Sr. .505
IF Madison Watson Parkview Baptist So. .547
OF Brianna Bennett Grant Sr. .353
OF Audrey Greely Parkview Baptist Sr. .684
OF Molli Perry St. Thomas More Jr. .434
UT Ashlyn Roach West Ouachita Jr. .375
UT Layni Smith Buckeye Jr. 16-7
UT Alexis Wadsworth Pearl River So. .577
UT Paityn Desormeaux St. Thomas More Sr. .459
UT Gracie Bellard Beau Chene So. .500
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: AUDREY GREELY, PARKVIEW BAPTIST
COACH OF THE YEAR: DARLENE WILEY, BUCKEYE
Honorable mention
Amanda Shelby, Neville; Caroline Hebert, Neville; Kairah Williams, Tioga; Madelyn Tullos, Tioga; Emi McGehee, Grant; Cambre Vegas, Academy of Our Lady; Kelsey Johnson, Belle Chasse; Abbey Aysen, Assumption; Kellsie Clement, South Terrebonne; Lillie Mazur, Vandebilt Catholic; Alise Aysen, Assumption; Raegan Alleman, Assumption; Madeline Lovell, Vandebilt Catholic; Lainee Bailey, Walker.; Vyctorhea Romero, Teurlings Catholic; Maddie Dauzat, Buckeye; Katie Salling, Parkview Baptist; Kaylee Martin, Franklin Parish; Ryleigh Hicks, Leesville; Maddie Sinclair, Buckeye; Alara Taylor, Lakeshore; Kaitlyn Dickey, Beau Chene; Brooklyn Green, DeRidder; Jordie Wilhite, West Ouachita; Shelby Edgeworth, Buckeye; Meredith Perry, St. Thomas More; Madison Prejean, St. Thomas More; Mackenzi David, Teurlings Catholic; Jana Boudreaux, Cecilia.