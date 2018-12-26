Boys basketball

EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tourney

At Lee High

First round

McKinley 60, Capitol 32

Halftime: McKinley 32, Capitol 20

Leaders: CAPITOL: Jacoby Bellazar 10; McKINLEY: Bo Bowman 10, Mehki Bush 9, Anthony Hawkins 9.

Records: McKinley 9-9; Capitol 5-6

Glen Oaks 61, Mentorship 46

Halftime: Glen Oaks Mentorship 21

Leaders: MENTORSHIP: Deshun Hughley 22, Henry Guillory 12; GLEN OAKS: James Weathers 20, Tayshawn Wells 11, Tyler Hayes 11.

Records: Glen Oaks 9-11; Mentorship 3-8

Lee 93, Northeast 45

Halftime: Lee 44, Northeast 13

Leaders: NORTHEAST: Darion Jones 12, Johnny Selders 10; LEE: David Weber 27, Zavier Sims 22, Jeremiah Willis 13, Quentin Henry 10.

Records: Lee 12-5; Northeast 4-10

Zachary 61, Woodlawn 49

Halftime: Woodlawn 30, Zachary 20

Leaders: WOODLAWN: Vaughn Gross 20, Daryl Drewery 14; ZACHARY: Gerren Hayes 17, Chaun Moore 15, Elijah Hill 12.

Records: Zachary 10-7; Woodlawn 5-8

Baker 67, Tara 43

Halftime: Baker 26, Tara 15

Leaders: BAKER: Tyler Brown 18, Lemoyne Cobb 12; TARA: Nicholas Council 16.

Records: Baker 7-11; Tara 8-10

Thursday’s schedule

Consolation games

Friendship Capitol vs. Mentorship, noon

Northeast vs. Woodlawn, 1:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Glen Oaks vs. Lee, 3 p.m.

Belaire vs. Zachary, 4:30 p.m.

Broadmoor vs. Baker, 6 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. McKinley, 7:30 p.m.

Sunkist tournament

At St. Thomas More

Northshore 53, Southern Lab 26

Leaders: SOUTHERN LAB: Cameron Robertson 6; NORTHSHORE: Michael Benedict 15, James Martin 10.

Walker 62, Rummel 52

Halftime: Walker 33, Rummel 29

Leaders: Walker: Jalen Cook 21, Trenton Montgomery 15, Brian Thomas 14; Rummel: Corey Smooth 20, Kade Rivera 11

University 55, Madison Ridgeland 33

Halftime: University 27, Madison Ridgeland 16

Leaders: University: Jardin Gilbert 10; Ridgeland: Josh Thomas 6

View comments