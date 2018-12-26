Boys basketball
EBR-Bob Pettit/Coca-Cola tourney
At Lee High
First round
McKinley 60, Capitol 32
Halftime: McKinley 32, Capitol 20
Leaders: CAPITOL: Jacoby Bellazar 10; McKINLEY: Bo Bowman 10, Mehki Bush 9, Anthony Hawkins 9.
Records: McKinley 9-9; Capitol 5-6
Glen Oaks 61, Mentorship 46
Halftime: Glen Oaks Mentorship 21
Leaders: MENTORSHIP: Deshun Hughley 22, Henry Guillory 12; GLEN OAKS: James Weathers 20, Tayshawn Wells 11, Tyler Hayes 11.
Records: Glen Oaks 9-11; Mentorship 3-8
Lee 93, Northeast 45
Halftime: Lee 44, Northeast 13
Leaders: NORTHEAST: Darion Jones 12, Johnny Selders 10; LEE: David Weber 27, Zavier Sims 22, Jeremiah Willis 13, Quentin Henry 10.
Records: Lee 12-5; Northeast 4-10
Zachary 61, Woodlawn 49
Halftime: Woodlawn 30, Zachary 20
Leaders: WOODLAWN: Vaughn Gross 20, Daryl Drewery 14; ZACHARY: Gerren Hayes 17, Chaun Moore 15, Elijah Hill 12.
Records: Zachary 10-7; Woodlawn 5-8
Baker 67, Tara 43
Halftime: Baker 26, Tara 15
Leaders: BAKER: Tyler Brown 18, Lemoyne Cobb 12; TARA: Nicholas Council 16.
Records: Baker 7-11; Tara 8-10
Thursday’s schedule
Consolation games
Friendship Capitol vs. Mentorship, noon
Northeast vs. Woodlawn, 1:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Glen Oaks vs. Lee, 3 p.m.
Belaire vs. Zachary, 4:30 p.m.
Broadmoor vs. Baker, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. McKinley, 7:30 p.m.
Sunkist tournament
At St. Thomas More
Northshore 53, Southern Lab 26
Leaders: SOUTHERN LAB: Cameron Robertson 6; NORTHSHORE: Michael Benedict 15, James Martin 10.
Walker 62, Rummel 52
Halftime: Walker 33, Rummel 29
Leaders: Walker: Jalen Cook 21, Trenton Montgomery 15, Brian Thomas 14; Rummel: Corey Smooth 20, Kade Rivera 11
University 55, Madison Ridgeland 33
Halftime: University 27, Madison Ridgeland 16
Leaders: University: Jardin Gilbert 10; Ridgeland: Josh Thomas 6