When you talk about Class 5A boys basketball powers in Baton Rouge, the conversation starts with District 4-5A and Scotlandville.
Zachary won a Class 5A title last year and is again among Louisiana’s elite teams. Don’t forget the team in the middle — seventh-seeded Walker.
The Wildcats host West Monroe (19-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a Class 5A regional-round game looking to build on their legacy.
“Going into the season we knew we had some guys back and a chance to be pretty good,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “They understand their roles. And when we’re playing well, we will have three or four guys in double figures.
“What has impressed me the most is the maturity these guys came back with this year as juniors. They were good as sophomores and are better in all areas of the game this year.”
Yes, Scotlandville (25-7) has been the top Baton Rouge area team for more than a decade. The Hornets have played in either a Class 5A or Division I final each year since 2010 and have won seven titles. Scotlandville plays in a Division I semifinal Thursday in Lafayette.
Top-seeded Zachary (33-3), which hosts No. 16 Mandeville at 7 p.m. Tuesday, has wins over Scotlandville and Walker this season. Walker’s résumé is not one to be overlooked, either.
The Wildcats shocked the 5A basketball establishment by winning the school’s first boys basketball title in 2018. Walker was the 5A runner-up in 2019 and made the LHSAA tourney as a semifinalist the past two seasons. A year ago, Zachary beat Walker in an all-4-5A semifinal.
Warren Young Jr., a 6-foot-2 junior guard, leads the Wildcats with a 17.0 scoring average. Post player Donald Butler (6-4) is next at 14.0 points per game. Ja’Cory Thomas (6-3) adds 10 points per game.
Like Scotlandville, Zachary, Madison Prep, Liberty and the rest of the local elite, Walker has not dodged a challenge. Four of their losses were to the above listed teams. The Wildcats also hosted a showcase tourney in December.
Schiro said the turning point was the early-season Hamilton Christian tourney.
“We had a few guys who could not play that weekend because of injuries. We finished 3-1 and beat some good teams,” Schiro said. “You could see what was possible then.”
West Monroe is the second straight District 2-5A opponent for Walker. The Wildcats beat No. 26 Pineville, 56-45 Friday.
“We knew Pineville was not a typically No. 26 team because they play in 2-5A, which has five of the top seeded teams in the state,” Schiro said. “The same can be said for West Monroe.
"The things we need to do don’t change. We have to play solid defense and push the tempo whenever we can.”