In this Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, Northwestern cornerback Montre Hartage, left, deflects a pass as Rutgers wide receiver Shameen Jones tries to make the catch in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Piscataway, N.J. New Jersey's flagship university has asked a high school in northern Louisiana to change its logo because it's identical to the block "R'' that Rutgers has trademarked. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)