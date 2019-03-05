Former Capitol High and LSU basketball star Seimone Augustus has been selected for induction into the National High School Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility.
Augustus, preparing now for her 14th season with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, will be part of a star-studded induction class that will be enshrined this summer as the National Federation of High Schools celebrates its 100th anniversary in Indianapolis, Ind., on June 30, according to an NFHS press release.
The NFHS induction class also includes former NFL star Derrick Brooks (Florida), former Major League player and manager Dusty Baker (California), high school and college basketball star Damon Bailey (Indiana) and hockey star Tracey Fuchs (New York).
In four years, Augustus led Capitol to a 138-7 record. She had 3,600 career points and 1,728 rebounds, 869 assists. Augustus led Capitol to two Class 4A titles and one runner-up finish as high school player and was a two-time Parade All-American and a two-time winner of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s prestigious Miss Basketball award.
During Augustus’ final two years the high school the LHSAA tourney was held in nearby Hammond and attracted record crowds that will likely never be broken. Augustus also played in the McDonald’s All-American game after her senior season, contributing 16 points, 12 rebounds and a pre-game dunk.
She went on to lead LSU to three Final Four appearances and was voted the National Player of the Year as a junior and a senior. Augustus was the first overall pick of the Lynx in 2006 and earned gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016 for Team USA.
Augustus is the second local inductee during the last four years. Catholic High track and cross country coach Pete Boudreaux was inducted in 2016. Augustus is the third local athlete and Louisiana’s second girls basketball player to be inducted. She will be the 10th Louisiana athlete or coach inducted.
Baker High and LSU track star Billy Brown, the Olympic triple jump champion, was inducted in 1990. The Jim Taylor, who starred at Baton Rouge High, LSU and with the Green Bay Packers, was inducted in 1988. Former Hammond High star Kim Mulkey, now the head coach of top-ranked Baylor, was the first girls basketball player selected in 1986.