Three high-profile rulings in July and August made causal observers take notice of the LHSAA, but there’s more to the LHSAA’s governance than major rulings.
As the LHSAA executive committee’s annual fall meeting begins Wednesday and concludes Thursday, the scope of the LHSAA’s duties is a point of emphasis. Member schools have submitted more than 300 requests for bonafide-move confirmations of students, something LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said is a sign of the times and part of the job.
“When I came here, one of the charges I was given was to take some of the burden off the schools as much as possible when it comes to students moving to new schools,” Bonine said. “We’ve had 15 move-related investigations and 30 investigations total already. Last year, I believe there were 500 move-related requests for the entire school year.”
The LHSAA’s executive committee begins its two-day meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge. Day 1 consists primarily of reports, proposed changes to the LHSAA’s bylaws from Bonine that could be placed on the January agenda and other discussion topics.
Sanction appeals by Brother Martin, Hahnville and McKinley are scheduled Thursday when the meeting resumes at 9 a.m. McKinley’s appeal will be closed to the public at the request of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Bonine said.
McKinley is expected to appeal some of the 150 violations investigators found during an in-depth investigation after the school year that led to the suspension of all coaches on the 2017-18 staff for one calendar year. The school is also expected to ask for a reduction of the nearly $42,000 in fines and relief from a two-year playoff ban.
Other LHSAA rulings also baffle parents and the public, including two local cases that involve athletes moving from one school to another. Neither of these cases can be appealed.
The move of William Brady Smith across the Mississippi border to West Feliciana and Eric Randall III’s move to Baker are local examples that Bonine says can’t be appealed.
In the Smith case, West Feliciana athletic director Shelley Genre said the school didn’t request a formal investigation and submitted the necessary paper work to get the student registered
“We were told by the investigator that cases involving students that cross a state line are investigated,” Genre said. “The LHSAA said it was a dual residence because there were too many clothes left in (the family’s previous residence) they left. (West Feliciana Principal Abby Cochran) and I went back later and took pictures showing all those items were removed.”
Cochran received a letter from Bonine saying that a move-related investigation result cannot be appealed based on the LHSAA bylaws.
Those cases require hardship appeals. The decision prompted Smith’s mother, Mystic, to contact executive committee members and the media. Her son , a junior at West Feliciana, will be eligible next season.
“You don’t get two bites off the same apple,” Bonine said. “There is one investigation. This wasn’t the only case we have like this. The same thing with coach Randall’s son. There was another case like that too.”
Most coaches believe their child can move to their school and be eligible automatically. However, that eligibility is only automatic if the coach’s child moves at the first opportunity. The younger Randall attended two schools as a ninth-grader and moved to Baker this fall.
“Sometimes I think the LHSAA rules so that you have to prove you are innocent,” Eric Randall said. “(Eric) has had some injuries, so now this is a year to heal, take the ACT, get a driver’s license and do other things.”
Randall III will be eligible the next two years.
