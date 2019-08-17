Introductions will be needed in District 6-1A. The four-team district has three new teams. Defending champion Southern Lab is the only returning team and is a huge favorite, despite graduating a star-studded senior class.
“I think the biggest thing for us is strictly playing team football and making sure we are all executing as one cohesive unit,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “When you have guys like (RB Tyrion Davis-Price, OL Kardell Thomas and WR Charvis Thornton) they can create plays. Now we just have to sure we are on the same page and doing the things we’re supposed to do as a team.”
The Kittens lost to eventual Division IV select champion Lafayette Christian in the semifinals a year ago. Through the LHSAA’s reclassification process, 6-1A lost its other traditional members, led by Ascension Catholic, the Division IV runners-up the last two years.
ACHS, East Iberville, St John and White Castle all moved to a new 7-1A. Oddly enough, 6-1A lost two more teams before the 2019 schedules were complete. The Church Academy closed and False River Academy opted not to play varsity football.
Joining SLHS in 6-1A are two first-year LHSAA varsity teams, Central Private and Thrive Academy. Central Private was previously in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools. It is the first varsity season for Thrive. Slaughter Community Charter, previously in 5-1A, also moves into 6-1A.
Thrive coach Brian Glover, previously the head coach at now defunct Pointe Coupee Central, understands the Class 1A challenge.
“We did well … we were 5-1 last year against JV teams,” Glover said. “This is a step up. The teams will be physically bigger and that is a concern. At the same time, I’m anxious to see what we can do.”
Central Private coach Robbie Mahfouz, a former quarterback at LSU, Southeastern and in the short-lived USFL, is no stranger to strong opponents, and the Red Hawks look to make some noise behind an offense led by running back Kaleb Fontenot and wide receiver Caleb Birdsong.
“We’re all excited about it,” Mahfouz said. “We’re looking forward to getting our feet wet and getting into our district. We can’t play for district honors for one year — we have that probationary period that everyone has when they come into the LHSAA, but we get power points like everybody else.”
Southern Lab’s Asberry said his team will rely upon junior Lutrell Pruitt and senior Daelon Hardy in the backfield and senior wide receiver Reginald Johnson along with quarterback Angelo Izzard.
The offensive philosophy will shift towards being orientated around the quick-passing game without studs on the line like Thomas, and the Kittens will rely on a strong defensive unit to keep pressure on opposing teams.
The defensive line is anchored by Nick Smith and behind him is standout linebacker Jabar Triplett — a three-star recruit with offers from multiple Power Five conference schools — and Edmond Weber.
Asberry, who heads into his third year as head coach at Southern Lab, is the dean of 6-1A coaches. Mahfouz and Thrive’s Glover are in their second seasons, while Slaughter has a new head coach in Jacob Goudeau. Interestingly, the previous Slaughter coach, Devyn Baker, is now the defensive backs coach at Southern Lab.
After a 6-6 season a year ago in the school’s second varsity season, Slaughter must also replace eight starters, most of whom played both ways.
Bryson Eubanks, an all-district wide receiver, and sophomore quarterback Justin Carmena to help make up for the hole left behind by quarterback Shane Duncan and running back Qua Watson, who combined for over 3,600 yards last season.
Goudeau, previously a Slaughter assistant coach, is not counting his team out just yet.
“With a veteran presence sprinkled in amongst our younger pieces — we have the ability to be a constructive team if we can stay healthy and our younger guys mature quickly,” Goudeau said.
While Triplett of Southern Lab is perhaps the best known prospect, Thrive features a player who has already committed to a power five school in defensive end Alven Johnson. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end committed to Baylor in April.