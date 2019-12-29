ZACHARY — With Virginia signee Reece Beekman back in the lineup, top-seeded Scotlandville shook off a slow start and got it all together.
A 19-4 second-quarter run was the springboard the Hornets used needed to notch a 79-61 victory over host Zachary in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish Boys Basketball tournament Sunday night at ZHS.
Beekman, playing in his first game since an ankle/shin injury last week, scored a game-high 27 points and also dished out six assists to claim its third straight EBR crown.
“That’s our star player, our point guard, our best facilitator,” tourney MVP Carvell Teasett said of Beekman. “He knows how to control ball movement, and he can go to the goal and shoot outside. That opens up things for everybody else.”
Teasett finished with 17 points for the Hornets (16-2), including three 3-pointers. Tai’Reon Joseph added 15 and also made three 3-pointers. Darian Ward led Zachary with 20 points, while Chaun Moore added 17 for the second-seeded Broncos (14-3).
“Anytime you add a player like Reece Beekman to your lineup, you’re 20 or 30 points better,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “With that said, we weren’t pleased with how we played yesterday. The goal is to get better every day, and we played better all-around tonight.”
Zachary started with a hot hand. The Broncos scored the game's first five points and led by as much as seven in the first quarter. But Scotlandville climbed back into contention.
The Hornets tied the game at 14 on a Morantz James putback. Teasett scored on a breakway to give SHS a 16-14 lead with 29.8 seconds remaining. Moore tied it seconds later for ZHS.
Scotlandville opened the second quarter with a layup by Joseph off a pass from Beekman and a 3-pointer by Teasett from the left baseline. Those baskets triggered a 19-4 run by the Hornets.
By the time Teasett scored on another breakaway with 3:02 left, Scotlandville led 35-20 on the way to a 40-27 halftime lead.
“It feels good to be back, and it always feels good to play with my team,” Beekman said. “Playing together and playing in this tournament is something we look forward to. To be able to win this … it’s a blessing.”
Beekman went on to score 20 of his points in the second half — 10 each in the third and fourth quarter as the Hornets continued to increase their lead. SHS led by 15 points after three quarters and extending its lead to as much as 23 in the final quarter.
“We know Scotlandville is a team that will go on a series of runs,” ZHS coach Jonathan McClinton said. “They scored on four of five possessions there in the second quarter and we had no answer. The next step for us is finding ways to withstand it when a team makes a run at us like that.”
Buzzer beater
A day after losing a heartbreaker without getting off a potential game-winning shot, third-seeded McKinley (13-3) beat No. 4 Lee 53-50 in the third-place game in dramatic fashion. Anthony Hawkins recovered a loose ball just beyond the halfcourt line and launched a game-winning 3-pointer as time ran out.
“I got the ball back and knew I had to take the shot,” Hawkins said. “Whenever you shoot, you have to believe you will make it. I did … and it went in.”
EBR Boys tournament
At Zachary
Consolation final
Southern Lab 54, Belaire 53 OT
Leaders: BELAIRE: C. Wiggins 13, D. Browder 12; SOUTHERN LAB: D. Brown 12, O. Lewis 11, J. Curry 10.
Halftime: Belaire 20, Southern Lab 18
Fifth place
Baker 68, Woodlawn 61
Leaders: WOODLAWN: Rick Collins 23, J. Williams 14; BAKER: M. Covington 25, T. Brown 14.
Halftime: Woodlawn 30, Baker 28
Third place
McKinley 53, Lee 50
Leaders: MCKINLEY: Anthony Hawkins 11, J. Bowman 10; LEE: Zavier Sims 15, Q. Henry 13.
Halftime: Lee 27, McKinley 24
Championship
Scotlandville 79, Zachary 61
Leaders: ZACHARY: Darian Ward 20, Chaun Moore 17 ; SCOTLANDVILLE: Reece Beekman 27, Carvell Teasett 17, Tai’Reon Joseph 15.
Halftime: Scotlandville 40, Zachary 27
All-tournament team
Marteece Covington, Baker; Isaiah Matthews, Belaire; Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol; Kevin Hymes, Glen Oaks; Rayvon Brown, Istrouma; Jayden Scott, Mentorship Academy; Darrion Jones, Northeast; Demond Brown, Southern Lab; Ja’Viya Williams, Woodlawn; Zavier Sims, Lee; Anthony Hawkins, McKinley; Darian Ward, Zachary; Tai’Reon Joseph, Scotlandville.
Outstanding Player: Carvell Teasett, Scotlandville