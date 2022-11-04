Drey Trosclair thought his Plaquemine team was in a good place. The Green Devils overcame a 14-point deficit and led by one point with 8:33 to go in the third quarter.
“I felt good about it,” Trosclair said. “There is never a good time to make a mistake. We made several of them, and that was the difference in the game.”
An interception by Jontre Cummings led to one touchdown and back-to-back onside kicks gave 10th-ranked West Feliciana the momentum and firepower needed for a 43-22 victory over Plaquemine on Friday at Canova Stadium.
“We had our backs against the wall and we responded,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “They showed themselves tonight that they have what it makes deep down when things get tough.”
With the win, the 10th-ranked Saints (10-0, 8-0) clinched a perfect regular season and the District 6-4A title. Plaquemine finished at 9-1, 7-1.
Ja’Terrius Johnson ran for 99 yards on 16 carries and scored 3 touchdowns for West Feliciana. Joel Rogers completed 7 of 12 passes for 139 yards and 3 TDs and also ran for 78 yards and a score for the Saints, who are in their first season in Class 4A.
“We expected adversity in this game and that is what makes West Fel football what it is,” Rogers said. “When adversity comes, we bow our backs and play through it.”
Cummings’ interception gave the Saints the ball at the Plaquemine 17-yard line. Johnson scored on the next play to give West Feliciana a 28-22 lead with 4:15 to go in the third period.
Onside kicks led to Rogers’ 4-yard TD pass to Johnson two minutes later upped the Saints’ lead to 36-22 and helped stymy the Plaquemine offense. Rogers added a 17-yard scoring pass to Kamron Whittaker in the fourth quarter.
Mike Mitchell passes for 156 yards for Plaquemine. Da’Lano Sanders caught nine passes for 88 yards for the Green Devils.
The Saints marched 73 yards on their first possession. Johnson had a 23-yard run on the drive, which ended with 5-yard TD run by Rogers, giving them a 7-0 lead with 6:40 left in the first quarter.
A punt snap over Mitchell’s head led to West Feliciana taking over at the PHS 7 late in the first quarter. Johnson scored on an 11-yard run two plays later and it was 14-0 at the 1:17 mark.
A fumble recovery by Aiden Cain shifted the momentum to the Green Devils in the second quarter. Mitchell completed a series of short- and middle-range passes as Plaquemine drove 58 yards. Mitchell scored on a 4-yard run to make it 14-7 with 7:47 to go in the half.
Plaquemine got the ball back on a punt three plays later and scored again. Mitchell’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Sanders tied the score at the 1:15 mark.
A big play gave West Feliciana the lead again 27 seconds later. Rogers connected with Jeremy Fowler to make it 21-14 at halftime.