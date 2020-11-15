The day after claiming a huge 27-21 win over top-ranked Acadiana High, Catholic High is in the market for another nondistrict opponent. Brusly also lost its Week 8 opponent as COVID-19 issues continue to escalate among local/area football programs.
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta informed The Advocate that the Griffins have to cancel their game with Catholic that was set for Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
It is the third straight COVID cancellation the Bears have faced in District 5-5A. They traveled to Ruston in Week 6 when a game with St. Amant was canceled and then hosted Acadiana Saturday night to replace a game with Woodlawn. Both Woodlawn and St. Amant are set to return to action this week.
Mistretta said a positive test and contact tracing for both players and coaches made it impossible to play this week. COVID issues previously forced the Griffins to cancel a Week 5 game with East Ascension.
DHS returned to action the following week and has posted wins wins over McKinley and Ellender the last two weeks.
Brusly’s game with Mentorship Academy also has been canceled, according to a school media post by BHS coach Hoff Schooler.