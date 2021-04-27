ZACHARY — Three runs in the fifth inning gave No. 20 East Ascension the lead for good and a relentless offensive attack extended the lead as the Spartans held off No. 13 Zachary 9-6 in a Class 5A bidistrict playoff game Tuesday night at John Herty Field.
The Spartans carried a 9-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Broncos scored three runs and loaded the bases with two outs. Reliever Landon Gautreau struck out AJ Bailey to end the game.
“Any time you play that team over there (Zachary), no lead is safe,” a relieved East Ascension coach Kade Keowen said. “I was just proud of our guys that we didn’t panic and we got those final three outs”
East Ascension (21-13) advances to face No. 4 Sam Houston in a best-of-three regional-round matchup.
Catcher Jacob Falgoust had three hits, including two doubles, and seven players drove in runs for the Spartans.
East Ascension scored in five of the seven innings and outhit the Broncos, 14-10.
“We really preach a two-strike approach where you have to put the ball in play and continue to put pressure on the defense,” Keowen said. “We try to score at least one run each inning, and we did that well tonight”
Kael Babin was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing three runs over 2.2 innings. Gautreau earned the save with the game-ending strikeout.
The Spartans built a two-run lead with single runs in each of the first two innings. Brock Hebert and Kael Babin each drove in runs with two-out hits.
Zachary scored three straight runs to take its only lead. Will Romero singled in a run to cap a two-run fourth inning that gave the Broncos a 3-2 lead.
The lead didn’t last long.
Babin led off the fifth inning with a walk. After a single by Falgoust and a sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third, Broncos pitcher Jace Harvin committed a balk, which scored the tying run.
Tanner Hebert and Landon Gautreau followed with RBI hits to give East Ascension a 5-3 lead. The Spartans scored three runs in the seventh, which proved to be important.
“We definitely fell in too big of a hole there in the late innings,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said. “It is hard to chase that many runs in the sixth and seventh inning. Tip your hat to those guys for continuing to put the pressure on us and coming up with timely hits”
Zachary ended their season with a 17-16 record.