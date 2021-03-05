BR.northshorezachary.030621 0894.jpg
Buy Now

Zachary’s Brandon Rogers (1) slam dunks the ball in the second half of Zachary's 66-39 victory over Northshore Friday in a Boys Basketball quarterfinal in Zachary.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Friday’s games

Nonselect quarterfinals

Class 5A

No. 3 Zachary 66, No. 11 Northshore 39

No. 15 Walker 57, No. 7 Alexandria 54

Semifinals

No. 4 Hahnville at No. 1 Natchitoches Central

No. 15 Walker at No. 3 Zachary

Class 4A

No. 2. McMain 59, No. 10 Plaquemine 43

Semifinals

No. 4 Neville at No. 1 George Washington Carver

No. 3 Woodlawn-Shreve at No. 2 McMain

Class 3A

No. 1 Madison Prep 56, No. Booker T. Washington 52

Semifinals

No. 4 Carroll at No. 1 Madison Prep

No. 11 St. Martinville at No. 2 Wossman

Class 2A

No. 5 Franklin 64, No. 4 Doyle 57

No. 6 Lakeview 56, No. 14 East Feliciana 51

No. 2 Port Allen 68, No. 23 St. Helena 38

Semifinals

No. 5 Franklin at No. 1 Rayville

No. 6 Lakeview at No. 2 Port Allen

Class 1A

No. 3 White Castle 64, No. 11 Merryville 35

Semifinals

No. 4 Arcadia at No. 1 North Central

No. 7 Northwood-Lena at No. 3 White Castle

Select

bNo. 1 Scotlandville 64, No. 8 Shaw 44

No. 5 Jesuit 53, No. 4 Catholic High 44

Semifinals

No. 5 Jesuit at No. 1 Scotlandville

No. 3 St. Augustine at No. 2 St. Paul’s

Division II

No. 1 University 47, No. 8 De La Salle 45

No. 5 St. Michael 63, No. 4 E.D. White 39

No. 3 Liberty 78, No. 6 St. Louis Catholic 49

No. 2 St. Thomas More 60, No. 7 Parkview Baptist 45

Semifinals

No. 5 St. Michael at No. 1 University

No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 St. Thomas More

Division III

No. 5 Episcopal (17-7) at No. 4 Menard-Alexandria (21-11), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Northlake Christian (10-11) at No. 2 Dunham (15-11), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

No. 4 Menard at No. 1 Newman

No. 6 Lafayette Christian at No. 2 Dunham

Division V

No. 1 Jehovah Jireh 82, No. 8 Northside Christian 33

Semifinals

No. 5 Grace Christian at No. 1 Jehovah Jireh

No. 3 Episcopal School of Acadiana def. No. 2 Family Christian

Dunham 71,

Northlake Christian 45

Northlake Christian 7 13 11 14-45

Dunham 16 17 18 20-71

SCORING: NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN: Tony Walker 18, Mason Mendosa 12, Jordan Beal 8, Brantley Taylor 4, Gabe Smith; DUNHAM: Carlos Stewart 30, Chase Augustus 14, Charles Roemer 6, Henry Hays 5, Shad Levy 5, Jase Augustus 4, Beckett Pricer 4, Rhett Greer 3

3-POINT GOALS: Northlake Christian: 5 (Mendosa 3, Smith, Walker) Dunham 5: (Roemer 3, C. Augustus, Stewart, Greer)

Jehovah Jireh 82,

Northside Christian 33

Northside Christian 6 11 12 4-33

Jehovah Jireh 17 36 13 16-82

SCORING: NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN: London Istre 15, Garrett Kidder 7, Caleb Hanks 6, Jagge Thibodaux 5; JEHOVAH JIREH: Brandon Harton 19, John Paul Ricks 17, Cody West 14, Brennen Johnson 10, Ahmon Williams 8, Jaden Moore 5, Michael Bougere 4, Camron Hunt 3, Omarion Parker 2

3-POINT GOALS: NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 2 (Istre, Thibodaux); JEHOVAH JIREH 7 (West 2, Williams 2, Ricks, Moore, Hunt)

Records: Jehovah Jireh 18-14

Jesuit 53, Catholic 44

Jesuit 11 14 16 12-53

Catholic 12 5 11 18-44

SCORING: JESUIT: Jack Lo 17, Matthew Knight 15, Josh Washington 9, Patrick Lavie 6, Malcolm Baldwin 4, Porter Lichte 2; CATHOLIC: Harlan Hamilton 10, Connor Green 10, Dennis Hebert 9, Justin Bertrand 8, Patrick Berret 3, Emery Jones 2, Seth Harden 2

3-POINT GOALS: Jesuit: 3 (Lavie 2, Lo); Catholic: 5 (Hebert 2, Green Berret, Hamilton)

Liberty 78, St. Louis 49

St. Louis Catholic 15 10 16 8-49

Liberty 19 13 28 18-78

SCORING: ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC: K. Hardy 17, T. Sherman 11, B. Hardy 8, N. Ughovwa 6, M. DeCoute 5, J. Bulchalrer 2; LIBERTY: Jacob Wilson 22, Zavier Sims 18, Quentin Henry 13, David Weber 10, EJ Metoyer 8, JaQuin Taylor 2, Keenlan Reason 2

3-POINT GOALS: ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC 3 (B. Hardy, Sherman, DeCoute); LIBERTY 7 (Wilson 4, Sims 2, Weber)

Records: St. Louis Catholic 15-10; Liberty 20-6

Menard 57, Episcopal 49

Menard 19 9 17 12-57

Episcopal 7 14 10 18-49

SCORING: MENARD:Jourden Dismond 15, Austin Spears 14, Daylen Turner 10, Ayden Warren 8, Trey Guinness 7, Will Robertson 2, Jacob Vilar 1; EPISCOPAL: Jude Forti 21, Josh Gregorie 10, Stewart Bonnecaze 7, TJ Callihan 6, Jack Savario 5

3-POINT GOALS: Menard: 7 (Spears 4, Gwinn 2, Warren) Episcopal: 4 (Gregorie 2, Bonnecaze, Savario)

Scotlandville 64, Shaw 44

Shaw 14 7 13 10-44

Scotlandville 10 14 18 22-64

SCORING: SHAW: Isiah Crawford 10, Cam Johnson 9, Corey Reed 9, Rodney Phillips 8, Kenny Taylor 4, Isiah Barnes 2, Jaron Barnes 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Zavian Teasett 20, Emareyon McDonald 15, Rayvon Smith 13, Zaheem Jackson 7, John Hubbard 7, Cody Fleming 2

3-POINT GOALS: Shaw: 6 (Reed 3, Johnson, Crawford, Phillips); Scotlandville: 6 (McDonald 3, Teasett 2, Hubbard)

Records: Shaw 19-11; Scotlandville 26-3

St. Michael 63, E.D. White 39

St. Michael 11 23 15 14-63

E.D. White 8 10 11 10-39

SCORING: ST. MICHAEL: Igiede 18, Fields 13, Williams 12, Lee 11, Morris 4, Edgecombe 3, Mcanally 2; E.D. WHITE: Soignet 23, Lawless 14, Hagen 2

3-POINT GOALS: St. Michael: 6 (Fields 3, Lee 2, Edgecombe)

Records: St. Michael 20-5; E.D. White 15-2

White Castle 64, Merryville 35

Merryville 5 4 15 11-35

White Castle 19 20 14 11-64

SCORING: MERRYVILLE: R. Cournayer 13, D. Brown 8, Z. Cleveland 8, A. Hill 3, K. Treme 2, J. Powers 1; WHITE CASTLE: J. Bradley 14, K. Landry 12, D. Pierce 10, J. Washington 9, K. Martin 7, H. Young 6, K. Gales 2, O. Carter 2, J. Green 2

3-POINT GOALS: Merryville: 2 (Cournayer 2); White Castle: 4 (Pierce 2, Martin, Washington

Records: White Castle 21-7

McMain 59, Plaquemine 43

Plaquemine 9 15  8 11 — 43

McMain 11 17 14 17 — 59

Scoring: PL: Joe Callaway 11, Latrel Weary 10, Colbi Dennie 8, Keithan Rand 6, Shannon Osborne 5, Alan Laneux 3; Mc: Alex Hammond 14, Aiden Bevrotte 8, Taj Gilyot 8, Nicholas Kaigler 8, Corey Chest 6, Donte Briggs 5, Christian Pichon 4, Terwin Track 4, Brandon Vigne 2.

University 47, De La Salle 45

University 9 13 14 11-47

De La Salle 11 6 17 11-45

SCORING: UNIVERSITY:Collin Coates 19, Zaren James 11, Brock Brown 6, Bryce Brown 4, Will McRae 3, Roman Pitre 2, Jeremiah Vessel 2; De La Salle: Eamon Kelly 14, Leonard Jackson 11, Ja’Kobe Walker 6, Seth Buwe 6, P.J. Martin 5, Armond Woods 2.

3-POINT GOALS: De La Salle 8 (Kelly 4, Jackson 2, Buwe 2; University 5 (Coates 3, McRae 1, James 1)

Records: University 26-4, De La Salle 12-9

View comments