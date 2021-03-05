Friday’s games
Nonselect quarterfinals
Class 5A
No. 3 Zachary 66, No. 11 Northshore 39
No. 15 Walker 57, No. 7 Alexandria 54
Semifinals
No. 4 Hahnville at No. 1 Natchitoches Central
No. 15 Walker at No. 3 Zachary
Class 4A
No. 2. McMain 59, No. 10 Plaquemine 43
Semifinals
No. 4 Neville at No. 1 George Washington Carver
No. 3 Woodlawn-Shreve at No. 2 McMain
Class 3A
No. 1 Madison Prep 56, No. Booker T. Washington 52
Semifinals
No. 4 Carroll at No. 1 Madison Prep
No. 11 St. Martinville at No. 2 Wossman
Class 2A
No. 5 Franklin 64, No. 4 Doyle 57
No. 6 Lakeview 56, No. 14 East Feliciana 51
No. 2 Port Allen 68, No. 23 St. Helena 38
Semifinals
No. 5 Franklin at No. 1 Rayville
No. 6 Lakeview at No. 2 Port Allen
Class 1A
No. 3 White Castle 64, No. 11 Merryville 35
Semifinals
No. 4 Arcadia at No. 1 North Central
No. 7 Northwood-Lena at No. 3 White Castle
Select
bNo. 1 Scotlandville 64, No. 8 Shaw 44
No. 5 Jesuit 53, No. 4 Catholic High 44
Semifinals
No. 5 Jesuit at No. 1 Scotlandville
No. 3 St. Augustine at No. 2 St. Paul’s
Division II
No. 1 University 47, No. 8 De La Salle 45
No. 5 St. Michael 63, No. 4 E.D. White 39
No. 3 Liberty 78, No. 6 St. Louis Catholic 49
No. 2 St. Thomas More 60, No. 7 Parkview Baptist 45
Semifinals
No. 5 St. Michael at No. 1 University
No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 St. Thomas More
Division III
No. 5 Episcopal (17-7) at No. 4 Menard-Alexandria (21-11), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Northlake Christian (10-11) at No. 2 Dunham (15-11), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
No. 4 Menard at No. 1 Newman
No. 6 Lafayette Christian at No. 2 Dunham
Division V
No. 1 Jehovah Jireh 82, No. 8 Northside Christian 33
Semifinals
No. 5 Grace Christian at No. 1 Jehovah Jireh
No. 3 Episcopal School of Acadiana def. No. 2 Family Christian
Dunham 71,
Northlake Christian 45
Northlake Christian 7 13 11 14-45
Dunham 16 17 18 20-71
SCORING: NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN: Tony Walker 18, Mason Mendosa 12, Jordan Beal 8, Brantley Taylor 4, Gabe Smith; DUNHAM: Carlos Stewart 30, Chase Augustus 14, Charles Roemer 6, Henry Hays 5, Shad Levy 5, Jase Augustus 4, Beckett Pricer 4, Rhett Greer 3
3-POINT GOALS: Northlake Christian: 5 (Mendosa 3, Smith, Walker) Dunham 5: (Roemer 3, C. Augustus, Stewart, Greer)
Jehovah Jireh 82,
Northside Christian 33
Northside Christian 6 11 12 4-33
Jehovah Jireh 17 36 13 16-82
SCORING: NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN: London Istre 15, Garrett Kidder 7, Caleb Hanks 6, Jagge Thibodaux 5; JEHOVAH JIREH: Brandon Harton 19, John Paul Ricks 17, Cody West 14, Brennen Johnson 10, Ahmon Williams 8, Jaden Moore 5, Michael Bougere 4, Camron Hunt 3, Omarion Parker 2
3-POINT GOALS: NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 2 (Istre, Thibodaux); JEHOVAH JIREH 7 (West 2, Williams 2, Ricks, Moore, Hunt)
Records: Jehovah Jireh 18-14
Jesuit 53, Catholic 44
Jesuit 11 14 16 12-53
Catholic 12 5 11 18-44
SCORING: JESUIT: Jack Lo 17, Matthew Knight 15, Josh Washington 9, Patrick Lavie 6, Malcolm Baldwin 4, Porter Lichte 2; CATHOLIC: Harlan Hamilton 10, Connor Green 10, Dennis Hebert 9, Justin Bertrand 8, Patrick Berret 3, Emery Jones 2, Seth Harden 2
3-POINT GOALS: Jesuit: 3 (Lavie 2, Lo); Catholic: 5 (Hebert 2, Green Berret, Hamilton)
Liberty 78, St. Louis 49
St. Louis Catholic 15 10 16 8-49
Liberty 19 13 28 18-78
SCORING: ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC: K. Hardy 17, T. Sherman 11, B. Hardy 8, N. Ughovwa 6, M. DeCoute 5, J. Bulchalrer 2; LIBERTY: Jacob Wilson 22, Zavier Sims 18, Quentin Henry 13, David Weber 10, EJ Metoyer 8, JaQuin Taylor 2, Keenlan Reason 2
3-POINT GOALS: ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC 3 (B. Hardy, Sherman, DeCoute); LIBERTY 7 (Wilson 4, Sims 2, Weber)
Records: St. Louis Catholic 15-10; Liberty 20-6
Menard 57, Episcopal 49
Menard 19 9 17 12-57
Episcopal 7 14 10 18-49
SCORING: MENARD:Jourden Dismond 15, Austin Spears 14, Daylen Turner 10, Ayden Warren 8, Trey Guinness 7, Will Robertson 2, Jacob Vilar 1; EPISCOPAL: Jude Forti 21, Josh Gregorie 10, Stewart Bonnecaze 7, TJ Callihan 6, Jack Savario 5
3-POINT GOALS: Menard: 7 (Spears 4, Gwinn 2, Warren) Episcopal: 4 (Gregorie 2, Bonnecaze, Savario)
Scotlandville 64, Shaw 44
Shaw 14 7 13 10-44
Scotlandville 10 14 18 22-64
SCORING: SHAW: Isiah Crawford 10, Cam Johnson 9, Corey Reed 9, Rodney Phillips 8, Kenny Taylor 4, Isiah Barnes 2, Jaron Barnes 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Zavian Teasett 20, Emareyon McDonald 15, Rayvon Smith 13, Zaheem Jackson 7, John Hubbard 7, Cody Fleming 2
3-POINT GOALS: Shaw: 6 (Reed 3, Johnson, Crawford, Phillips); Scotlandville: 6 (McDonald 3, Teasett 2, Hubbard)
Records: Shaw 19-11; Scotlandville 26-3
St. Michael 63, E.D. White 39
St. Michael 11 23 15 14-63
E.D. White 8 10 11 10-39
SCORING: ST. MICHAEL: Igiede 18, Fields 13, Williams 12, Lee 11, Morris 4, Edgecombe 3, Mcanally 2; E.D. WHITE: Soignet 23, Lawless 14, Hagen 2
3-POINT GOALS: St. Michael: 6 (Fields 3, Lee 2, Edgecombe)
Records: St. Michael 20-5; E.D. White 15-2
White Castle 64, Merryville 35
Merryville 5 4 15 11-35
White Castle 19 20 14 11-64
SCORING: MERRYVILLE: R. Cournayer 13, D. Brown 8, Z. Cleveland 8, A. Hill 3, K. Treme 2, J. Powers 1; WHITE CASTLE: J. Bradley 14, K. Landry 12, D. Pierce 10, J. Washington 9, K. Martin 7, H. Young 6, K. Gales 2, O. Carter 2, J. Green 2
3-POINT GOALS: Merryville: 2 (Cournayer 2); White Castle: 4 (Pierce 2, Martin, Washington
Records: White Castle 21-7
McMain 59, Plaquemine 43
Plaquemine 9 15 8 11 — 43
McMain 11 17 14 17 — 59
Scoring: PL: Joe Callaway 11, Latrel Weary 10, Colbi Dennie 8, Keithan Rand 6, Shannon Osborne 5, Alan Laneux 3; Mc: Alex Hammond 14, Aiden Bevrotte 8, Taj Gilyot 8, Nicholas Kaigler 8, Corey Chest 6, Donte Briggs 5, Christian Pichon 4, Terwin Track 4, Brandon Vigne 2.
University 47, De La Salle 45
University 9 13 14 11-47
De La Salle 11 6 17 11-45
SCORING: UNIVERSITY:Collin Coates 19, Zaren James 11, Brock Brown 6, Bryce Brown 4, Will McRae 3, Roman Pitre 2, Jeremiah Vessel 2; De La Salle: Eamon Kelly 14, Leonard Jackson 11, Ja’Kobe Walker 6, Seth Buwe 6, P.J. Martin 5, Armond Woods 2.
3-POINT GOALS: De La Salle 8 (Kelly 4, Jackson 2, Buwe 2; University 5 (Coates 3, McRae 1, James 1)
Records: University 26-4, De La Salle 12-9