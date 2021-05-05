When a top athlete says “I was not always good,” it is natural to be skeptical. Ariel Pedigo has the backstory.
“I tried out for the elementary school (softball) team in fourth grade and got cut,” Pedigo said. “There were two reasons why — I could not throw a softball, and I did not know how to sprint a short distance.”
The Parkview Baptist senior has no issues in either area now. She is ranked nationally in three events going into the Class 3A portion of the LHSAA Outdoor Track Championships set for Friday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
“I was a cheerleader and a dancer in elementary school,” Pedigo said. “It wasn’t until I started at Parkview in fifth grade that I decided to give track a try. And at first, I was a distance runner, because my mom did that.”
Her mother, Heather, was a distance runner at John Ehret and Nicholls State. By the time she was freshman at Parkview, Pedigo had moved on to sprints, jumps, hurdles and throws. She signed with Oklahoma last month and will be heptathlete for the Sooners.
Pedigo is ranked third nationally in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches and won the national indoor title at that height. Her long jump (19-9¾) is also elite. Pedigo’s 100-meter hurdles best is 14.66 seconds.
Yes, she figured out the throws too. Pedigo’s season best of 142-3 in the javelin also makes national lists. There is a family connection. Her brother, Tzuriel, is a freshman javelin specialist at LSU.
Pedigo credits her first Parkview Baptist coach Sam Barham for helping to instill her love of track and field.
“When I was a younger, I would get mad sometimes about having to practice and not having more time to hang out with friends,” she said. “But as I matured, I grew to love the sport more and I understood how important it is to train. I know there are still things I can improve on.”
Pedigo is seeded first in three of her four events. Another nationally ranked performer, Trinity Spooner of South Beauregard, is ranked ahead of Pedigo in the javelin as she prepares for her final high school meet.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Pedigo said. “I know this is my last high school meet. When it is actually over, I know I will feel it then.”