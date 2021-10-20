Scotlandville High School football coach Lester Ricard saw the tears and witnessed the hurt Damien Knighten endured last year.
After quarterbacking Baker, a No. 30 seed, to the Class 3A state quarterfinals in 2019, Knighten transferred to Scotlandville where he looked forward to playing for the Hornets the following season.
Three weeks into a coronavirus-shortened 2020 season Knighten was ruled ineligible by the LHSAA, thus closing the curtain on what would have been his sophomore season.
Instead of disappearing into the background, he remained a mainstay on the Hornets’ scout team. On game days, joined his teammates on the sideline with one hand in the air and the other waving a towel to urge on the crowd.
“What made him so great throughout that whole process was that he was a great teammate,” Ricard said. “He worked his tail off every day. He never missed one practice. He brought the same infectious energy to the sideline. His teammates loved him. When you’re a good teammate, good things happen for you.”
They certainly have.
Knighten, a two-way starter, is part of a talented wide receiver corps for Scotlandville. On offense, he's second on the team in receptions. On defense he has five interceptions, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns. Knighten's been the unquestioned leader of the Hornets’ secondary, which faces a stern challenge in Friday’s District 4-5A showdown at No. 2 Zachary.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
“I tried to keep the energy up,” Knighten said of last season. “I didn’t want my team to be down because I wasn’t playing. I continued to work and help my teammates win the games. At the end of the day, I’m still part of the team.”
It didn’t take long for the 5-foot-10, 160-pound Knighten to impact his team’s success this season.
Scotlandville opened the season against East Ascension at Dutchtown High and Knighten caught seven passes for 58 yards from quarterback Zae Teasett. He also picked off three passes, including his first career interception return for a touchdown, in a 39-20 Hornets win.
“We knew once his opportunity came how special he was going to be,” Ricard said. “I told him we’re going to need a special performance this week against Zachary.”
Knighten added: “It feels good, I was glad to be back. I’m the motor of the team. I have all of the energy. When I’m up, my team’s up.”
Scotlandville features a wide receiving unit led by John Hubbard with 36 catches for 639 yards and four TDs. Knighten is right behind Hubbard with 35 receptions for 389 yards and four TDs — two of which came in last week’s pivotal 37-26 victory over Central.
Once again, Knighten helped the deliver the knockout blow with the Wildcats closing in the fourth quarter. He returned an interception for his team’s final touchdown, helping set up this week’s clash for the league’s top spot against Zachary.
“I feel like my teammates wished I could have played last year but now that I’m playing, we’re enjoying every second of it,” said Knighten, who is sixth on the team with 28 tackles. “We’ve clicked together. I’ve never had all of this success before. I’m just thankful.”