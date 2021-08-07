When classes begin at Southern Lab this week, one familiar face will be missing. Rebecca Marshall did it her way, right up to her decision to retire.
Marshall informed Southern Lab School director Herman Brister Jr. last spring that she would be not return for the 2021-22 school year.
“You baby Boomers are leaving a void that is hard to fill,” Brister told me several weeks later. “Miss Marshall was here when I was a student and she did just about everything.
“At one time, she was the coach for the cross country, track and swim teams. And she sponsored the cheerleaders and the dance team too. If there was something going on at the school, she was part of it.”
There is more to Marshall’s story than activities or championships. She won plenty of those — a total of 21 in track and cross country during her 33 years at SLHS. She also served as the school’s athletic director.
Quite a feat for a former Mississippi Valley University drum major who came to work on the campus of a SWAC rival in the fall 1987 when the late Grover Perkins, then Southern Lab’s football coach/athletic director, sought a candidate for an open teaching position.
“My background was playing the flute and piccolo,” Marshall notes.
During successes that included 16 straight Class 1A outdoor track titles, Marshall never sought attention or accolades for herself. She praised and uplifted her athletes. Marshall has always been gracious, soft-spoken and a joy to work with.
Whether she likes it or not, Rebecca Marshall is one of the best people and stories I have encountered in my years covering high school sports for The Advocate. Her former athletes and colleagues agree with that assessment.
“When I came to Southern Lab, I was in middle school and did not really know much about track,” Precious Selvage-Hutchinson said. “Coach Marshall encouraged me and so did the other girls. The team was already successful then. There was a bond and routines we had.
“We would all fix our hair the same way on the day of a meet. We did things together as a group. She (Marshall) stressed that she wanted us to be good people. We became strong women and confident.”
Marshall’s retirement also is a reminder that the 1970s/1980s era of self-made female coaches is near an end. After graduating from college, Marshall moved to Detroit, but soon return to the South.
“I moved to Detroit with my sisters and worked at the YWCA,” Marshall explained. “I just couldn’t stay up in that cold weather. I was already a certified teacher and I got into Alcorn to get my masters in the fall of 1978.”
Marshall taught at both Grambling and MVSU in the years that followed. Then came a stint as a special-education teacher at her alma mater, Lake Providence, which led her to Southern Lab in an unusual way.
She came to the school to take a required special ed class and found out that the school had a job open.
“Coach Perkins came in the room and asked if anyone was a certified physical ed teacher and I raised my hand,” Marshall recalls.
Of course, becoming a track coach was another matter. She started as an assistant volleyball coach.
Marshall had never played volleyball or ran track, but when another coach left, she was asked to take over the SLHS girls team. Marshall started attending workshops put on by the Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association and enlisted the help of other coaches.
Sounds like a wild and unlikely way to become a coach, doesn’t it? That is how plenty of female teachers found their way into coaching after Title IX became law 50 years ago. Now of course, it is the flip side. Athletes are targeted to become teachers.
Marshall is set to focus on the flip side of her life. Plenty of people ask what her plans are. Travel or a second career have been suggested, but she has other ideas.
Watching her son, Malik, a former Southern Lab hurdler, compete in masters track meets and seeing the children of her former athletes compete is a solid option, along with volunteer work.
The death of her sister, Fanny, during the spring added another role — helping to shuttle her great-nephew to activities. Taking on the role her sister had is a top priority.
Yes, she will be multi-tasking again. Asked how tough it was at Southern Lab, Marshall replied, “It was so much fun and it was so worth it. Girls from Southern Lab have gone on to be nurses, lawyers, teachers … so many doing great things all over the country. Every teacher wants that.”