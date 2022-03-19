At Catholic High
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic High, 253. 2. Live Oak, 111. 3. University, 82. 4. Central, 81.50. 5. Brusly, 61. 6. Rummel, 40. 7. Dunham, 33.50
Track
100: 1, Tyler Heil, Central, 11.37. 2, Austin Ausberry, University, 11.43. 3, Shelton Sampson, Catholic High, 11.57.
200: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 23.27. 2, Joshua Wax, Catholic High, 23.75. 3, Cade Getwood, Live Oak, 23.81.
400: 1, Carsen Manuel, University, 51.55. 2, Carter Decuir, Catholic High, 53.01. 3, Colin Doyle, Rummel, 53.23.
800: 1, Steven Mayer, Catholic High, 1:58.14. 2, Louis Rudge, Catholic High, 2:00.36. 3, Henry Mensman, Catholic High, 2:03.39.
1,600: 1, Matthew Maynard, Catholic High, 4:29.84. 2, David Lemann, Catholic High, 4:32.18. 3, John Hall Hays, University, 4:34.58.
3,200: 1, Daniel Sullivan, Catholic High, 9:43.06. 2, John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 9:43.72. 3, Harrison Thomas, Catholic High, 9:57.40.
110 hurdles: 1, Jackson Root, Live Oak, 18.34. 2, KirVonte Williams, Brusly, 18.64. 3, Caleb Curry, Rummel, 19.10.
300 hurdles: 1, Winston DeCuir, Catholic High, 39.88. 2, Cameron Brazell, Catholic High, 43.46. 3, Caleb Curry, Rummel, 43.98.
4x100: 1, University, 42.90. 2, Catholic, 43.80. 3, Live Oak, 44.28.
4x200: 1, University Lab, 1:30.32. 2, Catholic High, 1:32.05. 3, Central, 1:34.63.
4x400: 1, University, 3:28.61. 2, Catholic High, 3:32.30. 3, Rummel, 3:38.11.
4x800: 1, Catholic, 7:59.62. 2, Dunham, 9:02.38. 3, Central, 9:58.75.
Field
High jump: 1, Tiras Magee, Live Oak, 5-10. 1, Bennett Saia, Catholic High, 5-10. 3, John Feet, Catholic High, 5-8
Pole vault: 1, Will Price, Live Oak, 10-6. 2, Jeffery Talbot, Catholic High, 10-0. 3, Wyatt Berthelot, Brusly, 9-6.
Long jump: 1, Cade Getwood, Live Oak, 20-0.50. 2, Bryson Mckeithen, Live Oak, 19-10.50. 3, Joshua Grace, Catholic High, 17-11.
Triple jump: 1, Xavier Orgeron, Brusly, 37-2.75. 2, Reece Thompson, Central High, 35-0.50. 3, Javeon Williams, Central, 34-0.50.
Discus: 1, Matthew Sciambra, Catholic High, 136-0. 2, Gavin Jones, University, 121-9. 3, Austin Maggio, Catholic High, 120-0.
Javelin: 1, Craig Roth, Rummel, 135-2. 2, Austin Anding, Catholic High, 122-1. 3, Dylan Armstrong, Live Oak, 120-6.
Shot put: 1, Gavin Jones, University L, 44-9. 2, Mathew Weiner, Dunham, 44-0. 3, Warren Ross, Catholic BR, 41-10.
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s, 275. 2. Brusly, 138. 3. Live Oak, 64. 4. Central, 63. 5. Cabrini, 40. 6. Dunham, 33. 7. University, 24.
Track
100: 1, Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph’s, 16.05. 2, Leah Dupre, Brusly, 17.20. 3, Angelle Coffey, Live Oak, 17.54.
200: 1, Hannah Jones, St. Joseph’s, 27.03. 2, Faith Rispone, Central-BR, 27.59. 3, Taylor Gougisha, Brusly, 27.68.
400: 1, Beatrice Bartholomew, Cabrini, 1:00.62. 2, Alexandria Stewart, St. Joseph’s, 1:01.57. 2, Haley Jones, St. Joseph’s, 1:01.57.
800: 1, Sylvia White, Live Oak, 2:28.77. 2, Brooke Fontenot, Live Oak, 2:33.95. 3, Jolie Lejeune, Brusly, 2:37.57.
1,600: 1, Sylvia White, Live Oak, 5:33.92. 2, Alexis Napoli, St. Joseph’s, 5:41.04. 3, Riley Ries, Dunham, 5:55.08.
3,200: 1, Ava Marie Lemoine, St. Joseph’s, 12:20.29. 2, Claire Beyer, St. Joseph’s, 13:05.15. 3, Riley Ries, Dunham, 13:07.97.
100 hurdles: 1, Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph’s, 16.05. 2, Leah Dupre, Brusly, 17.20. 3, Angelle Coffey, Live Oak, 17.54.
300 hurdles: 1, Alayah Gedward, Brusly, 49.30. 2, Megan Williams, Brusly, 50.65. 3, Jalyric Reed, Brusly, 51.28.
4x100: 1, Brusly, 50.47. 2, Brusly ‘B’, 51.68. 3, Central, 53.70.
4x200: 1, Brusly, 1:47.17. 2, St. Joseph’s, 1:47.41. 3, Brusly ‘B’, 1:51.04.
4x400: 1, Brusly, 4:25.81. 2, Brusly ‘B’, 4:34.70. 3, Central, 4:40.94.
4x800: 1, University, 11:16.47. 2, Brusly, 11:53.74.
Field
High jump: 1, Gabrielle Graff, St. Joseph’s, 4-9. 2, Kari Johnson, Dunham, 4-6. 2, Catherine Dunn, St. Joseph’s, 4-6.
Pole vault: 1, Ava Riche, St. Joseph’s, 12-6. 2, Rachel Kerr, St. Joseph’s, 10-6. 3, Katie Henry, St. Joseph’s, 7-0. 3, Avery Denicola, St. Joseph’s, 7-0.
Triple jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s, 38-0.50. 2, Ava Riche, St. Joseph’s, 38-0. 3, Tamiah Cross, Central BR, 33-0.
Discus: 1, Havilland Forbes, St. Joseph’s, 96-10. 2, Adrianne Van Duzee, St. Joseph’s, 95-8. 3, Lawryn Sampson, Brusly, 84-1.
Javelin: 1, Rebecca Bordelon, St. Joseph’s, 126-6. 2, Jenae Adams, Live Oak, 96-10. 3, Tia Anderson, Brusly, 95-1.
Shot put: 1, Lyndsey Darensbourg, St. Joseph’s, 36-9. 2, Lawryn Sampson, Brusly, 34-1. 3, Tia Anderson, Brusly, 33-1.