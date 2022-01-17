The teams came into the MLK Main Event girls basketball showcase with the same record. Each team played without a starter.
So how did Liberty oust Donaldsonville 61-40? A combination of DHS turnovers and teamwork.
“We have not been playing our best basketball and I told them the time is now to do that,” Liberty coach Valencia Wilson said. “Don’t wait for tomorrow. Don’t wait for Thursday or Friday. Time is running out.
“You don’t know have many chances you will get to do this together. You have to play together and just grow together. And you cannot stop working.”
The Patriots (13-9) trailed in the first quarter of the game played at Walker High Monday and needed a 5-0 run to grab a tenuous 13-12 lead.
Liberty started to distance itself with a 20-8 second-quarter surge. The Patriots continued trending upward in the second half. Kaysharia Woods scored a team-high 15 points for Liberty.
Mashyia Cherry added 12 and Ceara Myers had 11 for the Class 4A/Division II Patriots, who have won LHSAA titles two of the last three years. Tia Joseph scored a game-high 17 points and was the only player in double digits for Class 3A Donaldsonville (12-10).
“We played without our point guard today. Turnovers are killing us,” Donaldsonville coach Shawancy Joseph said. “We had 30 turnovers in this game.
“It is hard to beat anybody when you do that. But .. if we can get that right I think we will be alright. We can learn from this.”
It took a little more than six minutes for the Tigers to score in the second quarter. By the time Tia Joseph made a 3-pointer, Liberty had already built a 16-point lead.
The play of Woods and Cherry provided a nice contrast for Liberty. Woods slashed her way to the basket multiple times. Cherry had three 3-pointers and scored 10 second-half points for Liberty.
In addition to providing offense near the basket, the 6-foot Myers also made plays handling the ball in the open court on fastbreak situations in the second half.
More often than not, those open-court opportunities followed a Donaldsonville turnover. Liberty led by 20 points after three quarters and maintained that margin throughout the fourth quarter.
“I think the difference after the first quarter was teamwork,” Myers said, “In the first quarter, we played more like individuals and not a team.
“Instead of fighting ourselves, we settled down and started to play together. When we do that, we can be very good.”