The tributes continue to come in for Denham Springs lineman Remy Hidalgo, who died last Friday after collapsing during a practice three days earlier.
On Tuesday, members of the Scotlandville High football team and coaching staff made an impromptu visit to the Yellow Jackets’ practice. Hidalgo’s parents also addressed the team at the end of practice.
“We wanted to keep it quiet that we were going there,” Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard said. “I wanted us to do something unique and special and something that was really from our heart.”
“We wound up bringing over 30 kids with us, but left another 30 or so back at the school because we did not have enough vehicles to bring everybody.”
SHS senior Reginald King and Ricard spoke to the DSHS, a rival in District 4-5A. The team was presented with a large picture of Hidalgo with the inscription, “Scotlandville is with you. We are all brothers together … from our family to yours. We send our love and condolences.”
All the Scotlandville players signed it. Ricard said a second sign/card was made for Hidalgo’s family.
“That is a hurting community. My dad is a minister and I’ve watched him preach funerals and care for people who are sick all my life,” Ricard said. “So it’s my nature to reach out. It was important for us to do what we could to be there for Denham Springs. This is a life lesson.”
Hidalgo’s parents, Ashley Roberson and Kerry Hidalgo, offered encouragement when they spoke to the team, according to social media posts. Both spoke about his love for the DSHS team. Kerry Hidalgo encouraged any players who had considered quitting the team after his son’s death to continue playing.
A memorial service for Hidalgo is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the school’s Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Slaughter mourns athlete
Slaughter Community Charter's Demetrius "DJ" Robertson Jr., died in a car crash early Saturday morning. He was in line to be a starting defensive back for SCC this fall.
Robertson also was the point guard on the school’s basketball team and played baseball for the Class 1A school.
According to Slaughter head football coach Craig Kuester, Robertson was on his way to work when the accident happened. Kuester said this was Robertson's second year at the school.
“We met on Monday as a team and did not practice,” Kuester said. “Before that, I reached out to the other players on the team to tell them I love them. Life is so precious.
“DJ could do just about anything if he put his mind to it. He led our basketball team and continued to get better in football. This is so tragic for his family and the school.”
Kuester said burial is set for noon Saturday the Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Clinton.