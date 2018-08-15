The one-year experiment that allowed the LHSAA to use the “tackle box” rule available to NCAA football teams is over. However, two other rule changes designed to enhance player safety do go into effect this fall.
“The experimental pocket or tackle box rule was not renewed or adopted by the NFHS (National Federation of High School Associations) but two other changes were,” Baton Rouge Area Football Officials Association Assignment Secretary Marlon Harrison said. “The most devastating hits, the ones that make people go ooh and ahh, are also the most dangerous because the player who gets hit doesn’t see it coming. Those hits usually happen on special teams, turnovers or when there’s a reversal of field.”
Harrison said a clarification on the defenseless player rule will have LHSAA officials looking to determine whether the player made contact with his arms extended or with a helmet or shoulder pads. Contact with arms extended will be considered a legal hit, those with a helmet or shoulder will be judged illegal.
Another change is designed to entice teams not to opt for another kick when the ball is booted out of bounds on kickoffs. On kickoffs, there are three options: access a 5-yard penalty and force another kickoff, put the ball in play 25 yards beyond the previous spot or decline the penalty and put the ball in ball at the out of bounds spot.
On punts, Harrison said the receiving team would have the option of tacking a penalty against the kicking team onto the return rather than forcing a second punt.
The “tackle box” rule allowed a quarterback to roll out toward the sidelines and throw the ball out of bounds without an intentional grounding penalty being called. Under NFHS rules, those plays will now be considered intentional grounds.
Young's final six
Walker High basketball player Tiara Young has narrowed down her recruiting to six finalists: Houston, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, TCU and Texas Tech.
“I looked at all the coaches and the rosters of the schools, trying to figure out where I would fit in the best and be able to make an impact,” Young said. “My goal make visits and to sign in November before the season starts. I already have three visits set.”
The 5-foot-9 Young will visit Houston on Sept. 7 and also has visits with TCU and LSU set for next month. She is in her first year at WHS. Young is a four-star prospect who led Shreveport’s Evangel Christian to the Division I semifinals last March. Young averaged 27.2 points and 12 rebounds and was voted the Class 5A MVP.
Wiley showcase set
Former Southern Lab, LSU and NFL lineman Chuck Wiley is turning a neighborhood rivalry into a high school football showcase game for the second straight year.
When Scotlandville takes on Southern Lab on Thursday, Sept. 13, at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium, the game will again be the 99 Wayz to Win Classic in conjunction with Wiley’s 99 Wayz to Win Foundation.
There also will be pregame and halftime tributes to veterans and law enforcement for the “Battle for Scotlandville.”