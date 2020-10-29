Jardin Gilbert’s early 28-yard interception return for a touchdown gave University Lab a lead it wouldn’t relinquish as the Cubs overpowered Brusly 34-0 Thursday night at Jeff Boss Field.
How it was won
After Gilbert’s interception return for a score less than a minute into the game, points were hard to come by for both teams.
U-High (4-1, 4-0 District 7-3A) led 7-0 until the last four minutes of the first half when the Cubs scored on consecutive drives to extend the lead to 20-0 at halftime.
First, quarterback Brock Slaton connected with Gilbert for a 22-yard score. On the ensuing drive, Slaton hit Tyler Macloud for a 13-yard touchdown which broke the game open.
Brusly (3-2, 2-2) struggled to get things going on offense. The Panthers earned less than five first downs in the contest and turned the ball over twice, both of which were converted into touchdowns.
Player of the game
Jardin Gilbert, U-High
In addition to the Pick-6 to start the game, Gilbert caught a receiving touchdown in the second quarter that capped a pivotal drive that helped boost the Cub lead before halftime. Gilbert wasn’t done making plays on defense. Late in the third quarter, he intercepted Sammy Daquano’s pass and took it 40 yards for the game’s final score.
They said it
U-High coach Andy Martin
“The offense was doing great all night long, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. I felt like we were a play away from scoring and we finally started putting it together. The offense put together two great drives in a row that really gave us the momentum going into halftime.”
“I think we’re a team that’s still trying to find our true identity. I think a lot of teams are doing that right now, but I can tell you this, we’re a team that’s going to be tough. That’s what I like to see. We were hitting on both sides of the ball tonight. That’s been our trademark to be physical and if we keep doing that, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win some games.”
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler
“We learned how we need to play in playoff-type games. This is a playoff-type game. If you want to play in the Super Dome, you’re going to have to win football games like this. We have to go back and challenge ourselves as coaches, as players. All of us have to be better. None of us were good enough to win tonight.”