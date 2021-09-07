Much ado has been made about one quarterback who took the controls at a prominent local program at a young age.
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss, a UL commitment, became a starter as a freshman and led his team to an LHSAA title. Chriss has netted plenty of honors too.
Southern Lab’s Angelo Izzard Jr. has walked a parallel path. The two senior QBs and their teams collide Thursday night.
“I can’t believe four years have passed so fast,” SLHS coach Darrell Asberry said. “I remember him as an eighth-grader taking snaps in the spring game and then he was a starter the next year.
“Obviously, he is a totally different kid now physically. He is a student of the game. He understands coverages and is a guy that can break film down. At first, his job was to manage the game. Now he understands he is the leader of the program."
Izzard’s leadership skills will be under a microscope when the fourth-ranked Kittens (0-0) of Class 1A host No. 5 Madison Prep (1-0) of 3A at 7 p.m. Thursday at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Southern Lab notched a notable jamboree win over Class 2A Amite. The Kittens’ Week 1 game with White Castle was canceled in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
“We were ready to play,” Izzard said. “Instead, we got more time to practice and work on correcting the mistakes we made in the jamboree. We have to execute and handle their pressure. Games like this can help us get where we want to be.”
Where the Kittens want to be is in the Division IV title game after a series of semifinal berths. Madison Prep won the Class 3A title last fall and is coming off a 38-35 win over 4A power St. Thomas More, the defending Division II champion.
The Week 2 game will be a important measuring stick for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Izzard, who passed for over 1,535 yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago.
The sky may be the limit for the Kittens. As a former college coach and quarterback, Asberry understands that Izzard’s size limits his recruitment. Izzard is being recruited by several Ivy League schools. A 4.0-plus honor student, he wants to be a mechanical engineer.
“I like robotics. I started with Lego robots in sixth grade and then helped build underwater robots in middle school,” Izzard said. “I like building things and seeing how they work.”
Having Izzard under center is a significant building block for the Kittens. In turn, Izzard has key components to rely on after years in which he handed off to the likes of LSU’s Tyrion Davis-Price.
Receiver Herman Brister III, a Navy commitment, returns after missing the 2020 season with a knee injury. Darren Morris, Antonio Donahue and Carl Williams give SLHS four reliable receivers. Sophomore Douglas Thornton and Shawn Bates.
There is no question about who is running the show.
“At first, all he had to do was hand the ball off. It’s his show now,” Asberry said. “He can make all the throws. He knows he will have to tuck the ball and run too. So goes Izzard, so goes the offense.”