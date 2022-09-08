Struggling to make anything positive happen early, the Madison Prep Chargers took advantage of a huge break just before halftime and carried the momentum into the second half on their way to a 27-8 win over Southern Lab on Thursday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Southern Lab (1-1) led the entire first half after scoring first midway through the second quarter.
Following an interception by Dylan Day, the Kittens drove 57 yards and scored on a 13-yard pass from Marlon Brown to Ian James. Brown then passed to Denhim Hunt for the 2-point conversion to give Southern Lab an 8-0 lead.
It appeared that would be the halftime score when the Kittens ended a Madison Prep drive at the 2-yard line by recovering a fumble with 22 seconds remaining in the half.
Needing to run only one play to end the half, Brown fumbled the quarterback-center exchange and the Chargers (1-1) recovered the miscue at the 3-yard line.
Madison Prep took advantage on the next play when quarterback Tylon Johnson scored on a keeper and the Chargers cut the deficit to 8-6 at halftime.
How it was won
Madison Prep carried the momentum of the late first-half score into the second half, which it dominated.
After forcing a Southern Lab turnover on downs on the opening drive of the second half, the Chargers drove for the go-ahead score.
With the ball at the Madison Prep 40, Johnson eluded a rush and passed to a wide-open Hezekiah Dantzler near the 20. Dantzler made one defender miss and outran the rest of the defense to the end zone.
Johnson ran for the 2-point conversion and the Chargers led 14-8 with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Keilan Sherman added a 10-yard touchdown run with 6:40 remaining in the game to put the game away for the Chargers. Alfred McKnight later scored from 2 yards out.
In the second half, Madison Prep held Southern Lab to 67 yards of total offense.
Player of the game
Madison Prep quarterback Tylon Johnson: Johnson completed 11 of 21 passes for 103 yards. He also ran for 54 yards and his ability to avoid rushers gradually wore down the Southern Lab defense.
Notable
- After committing six penalties for 50 yards in the first half, Madison Prep only committed one penalty in the second half.
- Treylan James and David Jones each had a first-half interception for the Chargers.
- Sherman rushed for 83 yards on 23 carries.
- For the game, Madison Prep outgained Southern Lab 198-154.
- Joshua Davis led Southern Lab with 46 yards rushing.