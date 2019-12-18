No one has ever questioned the Sam Kenerson’s speed or his ability to make plays. The Central High senior proved he is pretty adept at a slight of hand, too.
Kenerson, who originally committed to South Alabama in June as an athlete, signed to play quarterback at Georgia Southern during a ceremony held Wednesday at the school.
“Getting to play quarterback had a lot to do with it,” Kenerson said of his decision. “The other thing was my visit there. The school is located in a small town that reminds me a lot of Central. It’s a small town that loves football and I think it’s the right place for me.”
As expected, Madison Prep defensive back Major Burns signed with Georgia in a morning ceremony at his school. A second MPA defensive back, Joel Williams, did not sign Wednesday and could sign later in the week, according to MPA coach Landry Williams.
East Ascension wide receiver Steven McBride signed with Kansas to lead a group of Spartans who signed during a evening ceremony at their school.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Kenerson provided a notable surprise on the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period. He attracted attention as an athlete during summer 7-on-7 competitions before he committed to USA, where he was projected to play defensive back by some.
But as a four-year starter at quarterback at Central, the chance to continue at that position intrigued Kenerson. He decommitted from USA earlier this month, soon after his visit to Georgia Southern, an FBS school located in Statesboro, Ga. He kept his plans to sign with Georgia Southern quiet until he signed in the school’s library.
“The run a multiple option out of a pistol formation,” Kenerson said. “As a quarterback in that system, I’ll have the ball in hands on every play with a chance to make something happen.”
Red all around
Decked out in a red Georgia hoodie, the college choice MPA’s Burns announced previously, was affirmed before he spoke to the student body on hand for his signing ceremony. He thanked his family and MPA.
It has been a whirlwind for Burns, a former LSU commitment reopened his recruitment a week ago. An emotional Burns paid tribute to his late father, Tony, with his mother, Choretta, standing beside him.
“We started our relationship in the spring, but we fell out when I committed (to LSU),” Burns said of Georgia. “Once we started talking again, it felt like it was home again. The deciding factor for me going to Georgia was academics … they rank 13th in the nation academically. They’ve got a winning standard and I love the program.”
MPA coach Landry Williams said Joel Williams could sign as early as Friday. A former Florida commitment, Joel Williams been considering multiple SEC schools.