The school color scheme will change slightly, from maroon to garnet. The true challenge of taking his coaching strategy to a different level is up next for Troy Green Sr.
Green, a former White Castle High star and who led the Bulldogs to two LHSAA Class 1A titles, has been hired as the boys basketball coach at Class 5A Destrehan High. Green’s hiring was approved by the St. Charles Parish School Board on Wednesday night.
“The toughest part has been telling people in the community, guys I grew up with and played with, that I’m leaving,” Green said. “White Castle is a special place and I have been so fortunate to have so many people there who have supported me over the years.
“I'll never forget that. Having a chance to build something on the highest level, 5A, is something I have thought about. The goal is the same as it was at White Castle — make the state tournament and win a title. Destrehan is a great school, and there are athletes there. Getting everyone on the same page will be the key.”
Green was a star player at White Castle in the early 1990s, earning multiple all-state honors. He went on to play at Southeastern Louisiana and averaged 12.3 points per game during his career.
He has coached for 19 years, including 15 as a head coach with a 289-199 record. Green spent eight years as head coach at White Castle and led the school to 1A titles in 2017 and 2018. He also led the Bulldogs to four quarterfinal appearances and four district titles and was the LSWA’s Class 1A Coach of the Year in 2018.
Before returning to White Castle in 2011-12, Green’s previous coaching stops were at Donaldsonville, Livonia and Lutcher.
The St. Charles board also approved former Florida State player Jenn Miller as Destrehan's new girls basketball coach. Miller played with the Seminoles from 1995-97 and spent the past seven years at Lusher Charter. She also coached 12 seasons in Florida before moving to New Orleans. She led a Jacksonville, Florida, team to the Class 5A final four.