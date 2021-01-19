Wrestling’s annual Baton Rouge City tournament is moving in more ways than one.
Meet director Tommy Prochaska of Catholic High said Tuesday that the meet has been moved up one week to Feb. 5-6. Instead of being at Catholic, the host site for several years, the meet is moving to Brusly High.
Prochaska said the date change is designed to help with any possible quarantine issues before the LHSAA meet set for Feb. 26-27 at the Raising Canes River Center.
The move to Brusly eases logistical issues. Brusly moved into a new school complex last fall and now has two gyms, which will allow weight classes to be split up and provide less crowding during a pandemic.
All-rookie team features four
Former Dutchtown and LSU standout Lloyd Cushenberry III of the Denver Broncos and ex-Livonia and LSU star Patrick Queen of the Baltimore Ravens made the NFL’s All-Rookie team selected by the Pro Football Writers of America.
Cushenberry started at center, while Queen started at linebackers. The duo from immediate Baton Rouge area schools is not alone on the honor squad.
Two Minnesota Vikings players, defensive back Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi State/St. Thomas Aquinas) and receiver Justin Jefferson (LSU/Destrehan), also made the team.
Radford earns ACC honor
Former McKinley basketball standout Tyrece Radford of Virginia Tech shared Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors announced Monday with Pitt’s Justin Champagnie.
The 6-foot-2 Radford averaged 19 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last week for the Hokies (11-2). The redshirt sophomore made 68.4 percent of his shots from the field.
Radford has started all 13 games and is averaging 11.2 points per game.