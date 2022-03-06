Tradition never graduates may be a cliché. But it fits White Castle perfectly.
A year after losing in the Class 1A title game, the sixth-seeded Bulldogs head back to Lake Charles for the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Boys Basketball tournament with four new starters and lofty goals.
“When you play for White Castle, you know expectations are high,” second-year head coach Dawan Carter said. “For us, this is a business trip. We have some unfinished business.”
Sixth-seeded White Castle (17-12) takes on No. 2 Delhi (26-5) at 2 p.m. in the first of two 1A semifinals that open the six-day tourney at Burton Coliseum Monday.
Small town-based schools are foundation of nonselect 1A. Basketball is woven into the fiber and identity of the school and community.
White Castle offers Louisiana’s best case in point. The Bulldogs are making their 24th LHSAA tourney appearance. WCHS has seven titles and seven runner-up finishes.
Carter is a former White Castle player, assistant coach and the nephew of longtime Bulldog coach Ronald Johnson, whose teams played a tough schedule that included 4A and 5A in the days before power ratings. Carter continues that tradition.
“He (Johnson's) belief is that if you play a tough schedule there won’t be anything you have not seen once you get into the playoffs,” Carter said. “I feel the same way.
“Getting these guys used to playing together was a concern early. The credit goes to my players. Some guys chose to leave the team and we’re down to nine players. The guys we have bought in and believe in what we do. Those games against 5A and 4A schools helped.”
When Carter says “helped,” he means as in helped set the stage for WCHS’ current nine-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs are led by the one returning starter from a year ago, 6-foot-2 Jalan Washington, who averages 18 points a game. Damian Pierce returned from a January knee injury to average.
Kardel Gales adds 10.0 for a team has a 6-5 freshman post player, Damorian Burks.
Delhi is a small town 1A power that beat White Castle to win the 2018 1A title. The Bulldogs won the crown in 2017. Another traditional power, top-seeded North Central (30-5), plays No. 4 Lincoln Prep (24-9) in the other semifinal set for 4 p.m.
“Delhi is a team we meet up with at this time of the year,” Carter said. “They are good every year. We have to play our best man-to-man defense and earn this one.”