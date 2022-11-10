Party like its … 1991
McKinley has been in the playoffs multiple times through the years. But garning a No. 11 playoff seed in Division I select gives the Panthers a home playoff game for the first time since 1991. At the time, McKinley played in Class 4A and defeated Washington-Marion High 41-20.
Regular-season leaders
Who had the best numbers? East Feliciana QB Mills Dawson (2,507 passing yards, 30 TDs), Lutcher QB Dwanye Winfield (1,583 rushing yards, 24 TDs) and two St. James players, LSU commitment Khai Prean (41 catches, 931 yards, 11 TDs) and RB Kaden Williams (27 TDs, 168 total points), led area schools.
Bye, bye byes
Seven area teams have bye weeks led by second-seeded West Feliciana (nonselect Division II) and Catholic High (select Division I). No. 4 St. James (Division III) is the other nonselect team. Also grabbing select schools byes: Madison Prep (eighth, DII) and three DIII teams, Dunham (fourth), Episcopal (sixth) and University (eighth).
Just pick one
Sure, most of the area’s highest seeded teams are not playing. There is still plenty to see. With 24 games that involve at least one local/area select or nonselect team there is no shortage of options. So just pick a game near your home or a team you want to see.