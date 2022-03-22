If Kaiden Lang was a college or professional athlete, what he did would be called a “business decision.” Instead, the Central High junior has been taking care of business as a powerlifter.
Lang enters Saturday’s Division I boys competition at the Ochsner/LHSAA Powerlifting meet as the top-seeded competitor in the 275-pound weight class.
“I started wrestling for club team before I came to high school,” Lang explained. “The two sports really don’t mesh together.
"What it came down to was this, I looked at which one I had the best chance to win a state championship in. And it was powerlifting, so I stuck with that.”
After placing in the top 10 at the LHSAA meet last year, Lang proved his decision was the right one. At the East Regional meet, Lang opened with a record-setting 680-pound squad lift.
From there, he recorded a 385-pound bench press and a had 575-deadlift with a total of 1,640 pounds, which is a 95 pounds more than the No. 2 Division I qualifier, Alex Smith of Fontainebleau. The three-day LHSAA meet begins Thursday in Monroe at ULM’s Fant Ewing Coliseum. Saturday’s Division I-II boys competition begins at 9:30 a.m.
Lang got involved in powerlifting in a predictable way. His offensive line coach at Central, Hunter Edgens, also is the powerlifting coach.
As a freshman, Lang just missed making the platform as a top three finisher at the East Regional. A year ago, as he continued to improve while still juggling wrestling and powerlifting during the winter months.
“As his offensive line coach, I suggested Kaiden try powerlifting,” Edgens said. “He came out and learned what do technique wise pretty fast. And obviously, he was a big, strong kid.
“Every year, he has gotten better. The amount of weight has is lifting this year has really jumped.”
Lang said his decision to give up wrestling is one key reason why he moved to an elite level as a junior.
“The two sports worked against each other,” Lang explained. “In wrestling, it is about making weight and lean body mass. A heavier body mass helps in powerlifting.
“You have you be good at the technique for all three lifts too. There is more to lifting than just being strong.”
Yes, powerlifters have to make weight too, before each meet. But at 247 pounds, Lang is well below the 275-pound standard. Edgens says the powerlifting success follows a football season in which Lang started every game, playing either guard or center.
Lang is an honor student who has a “pre-game” plan for Saturday that is a lot like his football ritual, Instead of visualizing football plays, Lang will go over the steps of each lift, reviewing everything he needs to do.
“You have to be prepared,” Lang said.