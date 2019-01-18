A strong third quarter sparked University High in a 68-58 comeback win over Riverside Academy on Friday night.
The two tradition-rich programs are still trying to recapture last season’s success but despite some early struggles this season the game was still highly anticipated. After a one-loss regular season and a semifinal appearance in 2018, Riverside (6-14, 1-0 11-2A) was the No. 6-ranked team in Division III coming into the week, while U-High (14-9, 0-0 6-3A) sat at the top of the Division II rankings.
After a tight first quarter, which Riverside led 19-18, the Rebels opened the second quarter by outscoring U-High 20-7 to take a 39-25 leading into halftime. Gage Larvadain scored eight of his 15 first-half points in the quarter, and Brian Walker contributed seven points of his own.
In the first half, they were playing a lot tougher than us that was the bottom line,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “At halftime our guys did a good job of not panicking, we kind of regrouped and we basically just played harder and tougher in that third quarter. And things started clicking offensively once we got things going defensively, and that changed things around from our standpoint.”
The Cubs opened the third quarter with a 21-4 run and had six players score a basket. U-High had turned a 14-point deficit into a four-point lead, swinging the momentum onto its side and getting the home crowd back on their feet.
“We came out and played cool, and didn’t finish at the rim, didn’t run an offense, and we scored four points in the third quarter,” Riverside coach Timmy Byrd said. “You can’t give a team like U-High confidence. They’re a well-coached team and a good program, and you can’t give them confidence the way we did and expect to be victorious.
“We shot ourselves in the foot, lost our intensity and you have to blame me as the coach for that.”
Byrd said his team couldn’t regain its intensity in the fourth quarter, and U-High extended its lead and closed out the game. Jardin Gilbert scored eight points in the fourth quarter for the Cubs, and Bryton Constantine scored a game-high 20 points, matching the 20 points Larvadain scored for Riverside.
Spencer said he is hoping Friday night’s win can help kick start U-High into high gear as the team gets ready for the final stretch of the season and the playoffs.
“It’s a big win for us,” Spencer said. “We’ve had a lot of great games over the past eight years, and (Riverside) is always tough to beat.”