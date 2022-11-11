All it took was a flick of the wrist, something setter Caylin Pixley has done millions of times. Her perfectly placed dump shot fell to the court untouched.
It was not a power play move … but it was all The Dunham School needed to complete a 3-0 victory over fourth-seeded Haynes Academy in the Division III semifinals at the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball tournament on Friday.
“I’ve been playing with this team and most of these girls since I was 11,” Caylin Pixley said. “For this to be our last year and to make it to the championship is an amazing thing.
“That was a basic dump. When my Dad and my godfather do the live streaming of our games at home, my godfather always says, 'Dump you very much.' So, I threw that in there for him.”
With the win, the top-seeded Tigers (34-6) advance to an LHSAA final for the first time since winning Division V in 2005. TDS plays No. 3 E.D. White Catholic (29-13) in the title contest set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cajundome.
Dunham won its semifinal by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 25-18. EDW ousted second seeded Archbishop Hannan 3-2 (20-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-9).
“It’s been a long road … a really, really long road,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “Everybody showed up. I said yesterday that we needed everybody to contribute and everybody did. Madison Stephens was crushing it on first contact (defensively).
“They executed our offensive plan. It’s what we talked about all season … one match at a time. We’re there, and now we need to execute one more time.”
Execute is indeed what Dunham did. Haynes (30-7) led very early in the first two sets. Once the Tigers took the lead, they never relinquished it. Rhaia Davey (12 kills) and Ava Ricks (8 kills) helped power the offense.
Caylin Pixley, daughter of the Dunham coach, had 27 assists and Stephens, TDS’ libero, finished with 32 digs. Eighth-grader Katherine McDonald added four service aces. Mallie Mahoney had 9 kills and 10 assists to help lead Haynes.
The second set was the closest, even though Dunham raced out to a 7-2 lead. A kill by Mahoney got the Yellow Jackets within two points, at 20-18.
However, Haynes count not execute the ensuing serve and the error extended Dunham’s lead to 21-18. Davey had back-to-back kills to help finish off the 25-20 win.
The third set was close in the beginning. It was tied at 9-9 and 11-11. A kill by Nandi Huggins gave Dunham a 12-11 lead. The Tigers went on to score 9 of the next 13 points to put themselves in the driver’s seat ahead of Caylin Pixley’s final kill.
“This means so much … I’ve watched these girls play since I was a little girl and now getting to play with them and go to the ‘ship (championship) ... it is incredible,” McDonald said. “We did a good job of staying consistent and not going on a rollercoaster of emotions.”