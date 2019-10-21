Divisions I-II
1, St. Joseph’s Academy (21-14): The Redstickers of Division I, District 3 have won five of their last seven, including a notable tourney win over Dutchtown.
2, Dutchtown (25-6) and East Ascension (24-8): The Griffins of Dvision I, District 4 have taken a few lumps over the last week, while district rival East Ascension has remained steady ahead of Tuesday’s nondistrict showdown with SJA.
4, Lee (29-3): The Patriots of Division II, District 4 tacked on two more wins to their impressive total over the last week.
5, St. Amant (13-11): It has been a year of ups and downs for the Gators, who face Dutchtown in a Division I, District 4 showdown on Tuesday.
On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, McKinley.
Divisions III and below
1, Parkview Baptist (20-9): PBS takes over the top spot by virtue of Division IV, District 3 wins over both Dunham and University. The Eagles’ chemistry continues to build.
2, The Dunham School (26-5): The Tigers can use the loss to Parkview as a wake-up call with the playoffs looming in the not so distant future.
3, University (20-10): Last week was a good one for the Cubs, who compiled a 5-1 record.
4, Catholic-PC (17-9): A loss to U-High is good learning tool for the Division V Hornets.
5, St. Michael (13-13): The Warriors of Division III, District 5 appear to be peaking at the right time with five straight wins.
On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic, The Brighton School, Northeast.