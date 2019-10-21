BR.parkviewuhighvolley.101019 HS 081.JPG
Parkview head coach Becky Madden speaks with Morgan Lambert (8) before competing against University, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at University High in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Divisions I-II

1, St. Joseph’s Academy (21-14): The Redstickers of Division I, District 3 have won five of their last seven, including a notable tourney win over Dutchtown.

2, Dutchtown (25-6) and East Ascension (24-8): The Griffins of Dvision I, District 4 have taken a few lumps over the last week, while district rival East Ascension has remained steady ahead of Tuesday’s nondistrict showdown with SJA.

4, Lee (29-3): The Patriots of Division II, District 4 tacked on two more wins to their impressive total over the last week.

5, St. Amant (13-11): It has been a year of ups and downs for the Gators, who face Dutchtown in a Division I, District 4 showdown on Tuesday.

On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, McKinley.

Divisions III and below

1, Parkview Baptist (20-9): PBS takes over the top spot by virtue of Division IV, District 3 wins over both Dunham and University. The Eagles’ chemistry continues to build.

2, The Dunham School (26-5): The Tigers can use the loss to Parkview as a wake-up call with the playoffs looming in the not so distant future.

3, University (20-10): Last week was a good one for the Cubs, who compiled a 5-1 record.

4, Catholic-PC (17-9): A loss to U-High is good learning tool for the Division V Hornets.

5, St. Michael (13-13): The Warriors of Division III, District 5 appear to be peaking at the right time with five straight wins.

On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic, The Brighton School, Northeast.

