Silliman Institute coach T.J. Davis wasn’t sure what to expect from a roster that consisted of 27 players. But numbers and size have not been an obstacle this season.
The Wildcats bounced back from an early three-game losing streak to post a 6-4 record and earn the No. 5 seed in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools’ Class 3A football playoffs that begin Friday.
“Early in the year we were looking for an identity and I wasn’t sure what that would be. We graduated a lot of skill players,” Davis said. “We were young and because we lacked size on the line we had to shift some guys who had been skill players to the line. The thing about this group is they battle. Being 160 pounds and playing on the line … it does not matter to them.”
Silliman hosts No. 12 Wayne Academy of Waynesboro, Mississippi, at 7 p.m. Friday in Clinton. Davis said Wayne Academy is a team that has battled through injuries and taken its series of lumps.
In the Wildcats, Wayne meets a team that has found multiple ways to reinvent itself in the face of different obstacles after Davis challenged them to change the program’s culture.
The only sure thing in August were changes in the lineup dictated by lack of size and inexperience. For example, Tyler Archuleta is Silliman’s largest lineman and is a key two-way starter. Brock Berthelot stepped in when started quarterback Hastings Dawson when down with an injury and has averaged around 180 yards passing per game as the Wildcats won four of their final five games.
Running backs Jack Jackson and Ben LeJeune have combined for over dozen TDs in the final stretch run that came after losses two large-school MAIS powers, Parklane Academy and Oak Forest Academy. Linebacker Brooks Kelly leads the Silliman defense in tackles.
“Even though we lost three in a row, these guys never backed down and never stopped fighting,” Davis said. “Plenty of people doubted us. You can measure size, but not heart.”