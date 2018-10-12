Aiden Vosburg erupted for 150 yards rushing and 123 yards passing, and Catholic High-Pointe Coupee took a 42-point first-half lead en route to a 55-6 victory over Westminster Christian on Friday night.
Vosburg broke loose for a 79-yard touchdown run on the Hornets’ first possession and led five more touchdown drives in the first half.
Vosburg completed 4 of 7 passes for three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores.
All four of Vosburg’s completions went to different receivers — Chyse Buriege, Matthew Langlois, Micah Cifreo and Nick Carriere.
Catholic-PC (6-1, 3-0) averaged 19.1 yards per play and gained 459 yards from scrimmage.
Carriere added 87 yards rushing on three carries. Langlois had 52 yards and a touchdown on three attempts.
It was the fifth consecutive win for the Hornets, who visit North Central next week.
HAMMOND 21, NORTHSHORE 18: The Tornadoes notched their first win over Northshore since 2013 and kept the Panthers winless in District 6-5A play.
With the score tied 7-7 at halftime, Hammond (3-4, 1-3) took its first possession of the second half and drove 80 yards in nine plays for the go-ahead score. The drive culminated in a 4-yard touchdown run by Kevin Primus to make it 14-7 Tornadoes.
Hammond extended its lead to 21-7 when Tyrone Lewis intercepted a Michael Benedict pass and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown.
The Panthers (2-5, 0-4) rallied in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 21-18 after a 40-yard field goal by Andrew Stein and a 8-yard touchdown pass from Benedict to Hasan Mitchell and subsequent 2-point conversion.
ST. PAUL’S 72, PONCHATOULA 7: Quarterback Jack Mashburn ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 221 yards and two more scores as the Wolves dismantled the Green Wave before a packed house at Hunter Stadium in Covington.
Mashburn had scoring runs of 8, 1 and 1 yards as well as passing TDs of 35 and 13 yards to lead St. Paul’s (4-3, 4-0 District 6-5A).
Ponchatoula (2-4, 0-3) got its only score of the night when junior quarterback T.J. Finley hit Cameron Gresham for a 41-yard TD pass with 45 seconds left in the first quarter to cut the lead to 23-7.
Finley, an LSU commitment, threw for 236 yards but was just 16 of 37 through the air. The QB was plagued by numerous dropped passes, and timing was an issue all night for the Greenies.
Tyjae Spears led Ponchatoula with 36 yards rushing on nine carries.
DESTREHAN 51, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 21: Destrehan didn’t need many plays to take control of Friday’s District 7-5A game.
The Wildcats ran only 11 plays in the first quarter but scored 37 points. After that, Destrehan went on cruise control.
Destrehan (6-1, 4-0) scored on the third play of the game as Quinton Torbor broke loose on a 54-yard touchdown run.
Central Lafourche (5-2, 1-2) quickly answered when Jansen Folse’s 87-yard kickoff return set up a short touchdown pass from Jacob Barker to Coy Ordoyne.
Destrehan closed out the first quarter by reeling off 30 straight points to take a commanding 37-7 lead.
Georgia commitment John Emery had only two carries in the game, and both went for touchdowns. John Blood completed 6 of 7 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.