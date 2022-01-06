It has been a week since executive director Eddie Bonine sent a memo informing schools the LHSAA had no plans to halt high school sports because of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Those plans remain the same. Bonine also threw his support behind Louisiana’s superintendent of education Cade Brumley, member schools and other education groups as they move forward with plans to continue classes and activities.
As of Jan. 6, Bonine said no school system has informed the LHSAA of its plans to suspend high school sports for a period time — an option that was included in the Dec. 30 memo.
“I am not changing anything from the Dec. 30 communication that went out to our schools,” Bonine said. “I think that communication makes it clear where we stand.
“Schools have the choice, parish by parish, to make a decision to take a couple of weeks off. And those schools can come back and compete once the (local department of health) or the governor recommends continuation of sports that is published.”
Bonine said he continues to consult with the LHSAA’s Ochsner-based sports medicine advisory board, state education officials and members of the LHSAA’s executive committee.
To date, only one member school has inquired about opting out of sports. That school, Bonine said, wanted to opt out of a girls basketball but not boys basketball. Bonine said LHSAA opt outs would shut down a school or school district’s entire sports programs, not just select sports.
“Cases like these are these are few and far between,” Bonine said. “I concur with state superintendent Brumley: Who better than the local educational agencies to make decisions within their communities? Not just the elected officials, but also the officials who run those schools.
“We are going to stay with that, until a (state) mandate is put on us. Right now, it seems as though the instances of COVID within our membership are fewer and far between. Schools and teams are able to manage cases and contact tracing.”
Interestingly, Bonine said no forfeitures have been reported from COVID issues with schools finding ways to either cancel or reschedule contests.
“A lot is being made of this by some,” Bonine said. “I am comfortable with what we have in place. I trust officials out there to make the right decision for their community.”
Officially speaking
The LHSAA has encountered few problems with its contest officials during the omicron surge.
“There have been some instances where basketball has had to use a two-person crew instead of three,” Bonine said. “But so far, no big issues there.”
The state’s overall number of high school officials for many sports dipped in 2020-21 during the height of the pandemic, though some groups have enlisted more officials than a year ago.
Convention on track
Bonine said the LHSAA has reached out to the Crowne Plaza in advance of its scheduled convention set for Jan. 26-28 and those plans remain on schedule.
The LHSAA 2021 convention was canceled during the pandemic a year ago because of attendance limits at indoor facilities.
“That is another situation we will continue to monitor,” Bonine said.