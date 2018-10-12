PLAQUEMINE — Plaquemine wasn’t fancy, but there was no denying the Green Devils on Friday night as they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball against District 6-4A rival Parkview Baptist.
What the Green Devils' performance lacked in style was more than compensated for by their effectiveness in a 34-15 win over the Eagles.
Offensively, Plaquemine (5-2, 2-0) ground out 263 yards rushing, including a game-high 107 yards from Earl Young. But the biggest weapon was Dontayvion Wicks, who caught a 69-yard touchdown pass and also ran for three touchdowns operating out of a Wildcat formation.
“I thought we played very well on the offensive and defensive lines,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said. “This is one of the biggest wins for our program. I’ve been waiting for us to turn the corner and not be our own worst enemy.”
Parkview (1-6, 1-1) got 96 yards passing from Colton Jumonville. He completed 8 of 16 passes but still appeared rusty in his second game back after recovering from a shoulder injury.
The Eagles trailed 21-7 at halftime but cut into the lead early in the third quarter. Ian Pourciau stole the ball from running back Melvin McClay and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown.
The 2-point conversion had Parkview within 21-15, but Plaquemine took the momentum back on its next drive.
The Green Devils went 71 yards in 12 plays. Wicks caught a 15-yard pass early in the drive, then took a shotgun snap and ran the final 3 yards for the TD.
“We knew they weren’t going to quit. We were very happy to make it a two-score game again,” Distefano said.
Plaquemine controlled the game from the start. The Green Devils took a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter while holding Parkview to one first down.
Plaquemine’s first score came on a short field. Vincent Collins recovered a fumble at the PBS 29 to set up the scoring drive. McClay had a 13-yard run, and Wicks raced around left end from 15 yards out for the TD.
On its next series, Plaquemine took over at its 22. Using a play fake on second down, Herbert Thomas found Wicks behind the Parkview defense for a 69-yard TD pass.
In the second quarter, Parkview gashed the Plaquemine defense for big gains, its most effective drive of the game. The Eagles got a 19-yard pass completion from Jumonville and a 32-yard run by Pourciau followed by Jumonville’s 19-yard run. From the PHS 11, Jumonville carried twice to get the TD.
Plaquemine came back with a long touchdown drive to extend its lead to 21-7. A 61-yard scoring run by McClay was nullified by a holding penalty, but the Green Devils went back to work. Sparked by a 4th-and-2 conversion at the PBS 36, Plaquemine eventually moved into the red zone, where Da’Vonte Russ scored on a 4-yard reception.
“Offensively, for us it was missed opportunities,” Parkview coach Jay Mayet said. “We missed four or five passes that were wide open. Even if we complete half of those, that’s another 14 points. But, other than those, defensively they just handled us.”