For the second time in three days Catholic High found itself having to get through St. Amant right-hander Dallis Moran in a tense situation.
This time, the Bears were successful.
Catholic, which had been limited to a run on four hits by Moran, broke through in the top of the seventh for seven runs on four hits and held off a late rally for an 8-4 victory Saturday in District 5-5A play at St. Amant.
Dutchtown (27-2, 6-0) leads District 5-5A going into Tuesday’s game at St. Amant.
“It’s a total team effort, a total reveal of their character … their championship character,” Catholic baseball coach Brad Bass said.
St. Amant’s Jacob Meyers carried a 5-0 shutout into the seventh of Thursday’s encounter at Catholic, which scored twice and threatened for more when Moran came on in relief for the final two outs, extending his team’s winning streak to 17 games.
The Gators (25-4, 5-1 in 5-5A) took a 2-1 lead into the seventh on Saturday behind a strong effort from Moran, who reached his 115-pitch limit when Catholic tied the game at 2-2 on a fielding error off the bat of pinch-hitter Paul Loup.
The Bears (24-5, 5-1) batted around against a total of three pitchers who combined to walk two batters and yielded four hits. Ben Robichaux broke the deadlock with an RBI single; CJ Sturiale was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded; and first baseman Prescott Marsh singled in two runs.
Catholic, which had a 12-game win streak stopped Thursday, added runs on a ground out and wild pitch.
“It could have happened to us the other day when we won the game. That’s part of baseball,” St. Amant coach Brandon Bravata said. “Games like this help you for the playoffs. You’re going to be in situations like that. We have to handle those situations better going forward.”
St. Amant, which had three of its four hits come from its 7-8-9 batters in the order, scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs.
Cole Cranford, the fifth of the Bears’ pitchers, was pitching just his fourth inning of the season because of an injury. He allowed an RBI single to Connor Molaison, hit a batter and walked three others — including a bases-loaded pass — when he induced a fly ball to Sturiale in center to end the game.
“When you get in these gritty 5-5A matchups this is what happens,” Bass said. “We were one swing away from beating them the other day and they were one swing away from tying the game today. That speaks for the strength of this district and the quality of teams in it.”